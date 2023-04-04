Justice

What to expect at Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York

Will we see his mug shot? How will he enter the courthouse? Your questions and more answered here.

April 4, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York ahead of indictment proceedings set for April 4. (Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post)
On Tuesday, Donald Trump — the only former president ever indicted — is expected to make his first court appearance in Manhattan at a hearing known as an arraignment. It’s the next step in an investigation that has centered on hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal an alleged sexual encounter.

The hours leading up to the arraignment hearing could be chaotic, with Trump supporters, protesters and reporters from around the world expected to gather outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse. Trump’s Secret Service detail is coordinating with local and federal law enforcement to ensure he can safely enter the courthouse amid the throng of gatherers.

Here’s what you need to know about the legal proceedings — and what happens next.

