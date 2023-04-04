Judge asks Trump not to incite violence amid volley of online attacks

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Tuesday’s arraignment of former president Donald Trump, an unusual piece of evidence featured in the prosecution’s presentation to the judge. Not a bank document. Or an affidavit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The prosecution invoked a post by Trump on his social networking service, Truth Social, that showed a photo of him holding a baseball bat next to an image of Alvin Bragg, the district attorney in Manhattan who is bringing 34 felony counts against the former president stemming from 2016 hush money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty.

The online post was part of the prosecution’s case that the former president has behaved recklessly in the course of the investigation, creating a threatening environment for parties to the case — and those overseeing it — and warranting special measures to safeguard the process.

The judge in the case, Juan Merchan, stressed the importance of Trump’s rights under the First Amendment, especially because he is a candidate for president. But he disputed the defense’s argument that recent broadsides on social media simply reflect the former president’s frustration.

Merchan advised Trump: “Please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.” He asked the former president to avoid rhetoric that could “jeopardize the rule of law.”

Trump has warned of “potential death & destruction” resulting from the charges against him; called Bragg an “animal” backed by George Soros, the Jewish financier and bugbear of the far right; and suggested that Merchan, who also oversaw the tax fraud trial of Trump’s family business, “HATES” him. He earlier called on his supporters to protest on his behalf.

The New York Police Department mobilized on Tuesday for potential unrest around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, asking all officers to wear their uniforms. Protests, which briefly drew Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) to the scene, were loud and unruly but not destructive.

A federal law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity, said more dangerous scenarios had yet to emerge but described attacks on the judge and his family as “playing with fire.”

During the arraignment hearing, Assistant District Attorney Chris Conroy said prosecutors were seeking a protective order designed to prevent the dissemination of materials exchanged in discovery — a phase in which the parties disclose to one another information about witnesses and evidence that will be used at trial.

Prosecutors argued that a protective order was necessary to compel Trump to tone down rhetoric that they said had required the district attorney’s office and New York City to take enhanced security measures in recent weeks.

An agreement between Trump and prosecutors has yet to be reached, but the defense appeared amenable to some of the conditions set forth by prosecutors.

The judge said he would consider a range of motions while stressing that prosecutors were not seeking a gag order, nor would he issue one barring Trump or his attorneys from speaking publicly about the case. Merchan said, however, that if Trump did not adhere to the terms of the protective order, he could face future consequences or a more restrictive order.

Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University and a former Justice Department prosecutor, said the judge’s position on a gag order may change if Trump’s conduct remains a concern.

“He will want to be cautious not to tread on Trump’s ability to campaign, but of course you don’t have to encourage or incite violence to campaign,” McCord said.

The social media post with the baseball bat, which Trump shared last month, included a link to a blog entry minimizing the popular support enjoyed by Bragg, who was elected in 2021, becoming the first Black district attorney in Manhattan. In recent weeks, Bragg’s office has received a flood of menacing communications, including a letter with a death threat accompanied by white powder.

After Tuesday’s hearing, one of Trump’s attorneys, Joe Tacopina, offered a different characterization of the post with the baseball bat. “He wasn’t swinging a baseball bat at anyone’s head,” Tacopina said. He added, “Someone else put a picture of the district attorney next to him.”

Trump has also lashed out at other figures involved in the case, including Daniels, calling her “Horseface.” His two adult sons on Tuesday shared articles in right-wing media observing that the judge’s daughter had worked for Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign in 2019.

“They are all hand picked,” wrote Eric Trump, referring to Merchan’s presiding role in the case. “It is all pre-arranged. This corruption is on a different level.”

That message was echoed on pro-Trump extremist forums, where users lamented the charges against Trump and vowed revenge. On the website where much of the planning for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol unfolded, one user wrote: “The left owns this judge.”

“Everyone involved should be hanged for treason,” another user wrote.

