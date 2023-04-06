Afghanistan exit should have happened earlier, White House concedes

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House said Thursday that it now prioritizes the early evacuation of Americans during security crises overseas, a tacit admission of fault two years ago in Afghanistan as the Biden administration provided Congress with long-awaited internal assessments of its chaotic response to Kabul’s impending collapse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The documents sent to Capitol Hill, which have not been made public, include long-awaited internal reviews from several government agencies. Their disclosure to lawmakers comes as the House Republicans have begun a series of hearings scrutinizing the Biden administration’s decision-making in the summer of 2021.

GOP leaders have portrayed the withdrawal and subsequent evacuation as a deadly disaster for which the President Biden and his senior most advisers have ducked accountability. The White House, in turn, has said that Biden had few options after his predecessor, President Donald Trump, signed a deal with the Taliban in 2020 that required U.S. forces to leave the country.

A 12-page summary of events released by the White House on Thursday again attempts to fault Trump for the chaos, even as it acknowledged that the Biden administration has handled subsequent crises in Ukraine and Ethiopia far differently after lessons learned from the disaster in Kabul.

“We now prioritize earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation,” the White House summary said, noting it withdrew some personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia in November 2021 “despite the vigorous objections of the Ethiopian government,” and evacuated personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv nearly two weeks before Russia invaded in February 2022.

“This decision resulted in an orderly departure and enabled our teams to safely carry out critical functions remotely for nearly three months,” the White House said.

But the White House summary glossed over other key details about the evacuation from Afghanistan that cast the Biden administration in a negative light, including that Biden had ordered the withdrawal of all U.S. troops despite recommendations from U.S. defense officials who wanted the commander in chief keep a small force of about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to undergird the U.S.-backed government there and prevent it from collapsing.

The document also did not make mention that senior U.S. military officials who participated in the evacuation expressed exasperation with the administration when interviewed as part of an earlier Defense Department investigation. In documents first reported on by The Washington Post, the senior commander during the evacuation, Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, told military investigators that the United States would have been “much better prepared to conduct a more orderly” evacuation “if policymakers had paid attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground.”

