Manhattan D.A. sues Congress members for “brazen” attack on Trump prosecution

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Rep. Jim Jordan and others for what the prosecutor says is a brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on the prosecution and investigation of former president Donald Trump. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawyers for Bragg’s office and private law firm Gibson Dunn filed the 50-page civil complaint in U.S. District Court in Manhattan seeking to interrupt an investigation launched by Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Jordan and his committee are trying to obtain confidential investigative materials compiled during the district attorney’s criminal probe.

Among other things, Bragg is asking a federal judge to invalidate a subpoena from Jordan’s committee to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who split with Bragg’s office early last year following a dispute over how the case should proceed. Pomerantz’s subpoena demands he appear for testimony on April 20.

The lawsuit says that issuing a subpoena to Pomerantz is an overreach of Congressional authority.

When asked for a response to the lawsuit, a representative for Jordan’s office pointed to a message the lawmaker had posted to Twitter. “First, they indict a president for no crime,” Jordan tweeted. “Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

Trump appeared in New York Supreme Court last week to face a state court indictment of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged $130,000 payment made by Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to keep quiet adult-film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. She has said she had a sexual relationship years earlier with Trump, who has denied it.

Bragg alleged in court that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the amount he paid to Daniels but concealed the true nature of the payment to avoid reporting it as a campaign expense.

Trump pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence in the matter.

The lawsuit is a dramatic escalation in an ongoing showdown between House Republicans and the office that criminally charged Trump. Even before Trump was charged, Jordan demanded materials related to the district attorney’s investigation into the payment to Daniels.

Bragg’s office has repeatedly rebuffed Jordan’s and other GOP lawmakers’ demands and accused them of “unlawful political interference” with a criminal investigation. On Thursday, Jordan issued a subpoena for Pomerantz, who recently published a controversial memoir about his experience investigating Trump.

Jordan accused Pomerantz of being biased and said that his resignation — amid criticism of Bragg for not prosecuting Trump on available evidence — suggested the case against Trump was politically motivated. Bragg slammed Jordan’s subpoena of Pomerantz as another attempt to interfere with his office’s case against Trump.

Though Jordan has also threatened to subpoena Bragg, he has not done so yet. Early Monday, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee announced they would be holding a “field hearing” in Manhattan next week to examine how Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

