The Discord Leaks The largest revelations from The Post’s document leaks investigation (Illustration by Lucy Naland/The Washington Post; iStock)

Through contact with Discord users, The Washington Post has been able to review about 300 pages of classified documents, many previously unreported. Though some versions of the documents that spread online had been crudely doctored, earlier versions do not appear to have been tampered with. Sources provided these documents to The Post on the condition of anonymity.

Here are the biggest takeaways from our reporting.

The leaker

Members of “Thug Shaker Central,” the Discord group where the documents first spread, described the user who shared them as “OG,” a slightly older man who wanted to keep the group — mostly bored young gamers, isolated during the coronavirus pandemic — “in the loop,” according to one member.

Many of the documents were labeled NOFORN, meaning only U.S. citizens could see them, and “top secret,” the highest U.S. intelligence classification level. “OG” worked on a “military base,” the member said, and did not share the documents for political reasons. “I would not call OG a whistleblower in the slightest,” the member told The Post.

A day after The Post published details of the leaker on April 12, authorities confirmed that investigators were focused on Teixeira, a young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He was arrested by the FBI on Thursday afternoon. One member of the Discord group told The Post that Teixeira said he had worked as a technology support staffer for the Massachusetts Air National Guard at a base on Cape Cod and that this was how he was able to access classified documents.

Russia-Ukraine war

The documents that first spread on Discord offer an unvarnished view of the conflict in Ukraine, designed to help military leaders make accurate decisions. Some of the information included offers a pessimistic view of Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, while other documents point to gaps in Ukraine’s air defenses and potential supply problems.

However, several documents also offer evidence that the U.S. intelligence community has infiltrated the Russian military to a considerable degree. In some cases, the United States has been able to warn Ukraine of impending attacks, the documents suggest. The documents also make reference to internal planning by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, and the Wagner Group, the private military contractor crucial to Russia’s war effort, suggesting both are compromised by the United States.

A Defense Intelligence Agency assessment included among the documents suggests the United States does not expect the war to conclude anytime soon: “Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023 in all considered scenarios.”

China

Numerous documents offer new information about the United States’ most powerful rival.

One details information apparently obtained through U.S. eavesdropping on Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and suggests that China approved the “provision of lethal aid” to Russia in its war in Ukraine earlier this year and planned to disguise military equipment as civilian items.

Another includes details of a test conducted by Beijing of one of its advanced experimental missiles — the DF-27 hypersonic glide vehicle — on Feb. 25. It said that the vehicle flew for 12 minutes across 1,300 miles and that it possessed a “high probability” of penetrating U.S. ballistic missile defense systems.

