The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Pentagon as seen from Air Force One. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Live updates FBI makes arrest in leak of classified U.S. documents, Garland says

clock iconUpdated 8 min ago
By
Key updates
Pentagon spokesman: ‘This was a deliberate criminal act’
Authorities arrest suspected leaker of classified documents
Pentagon assesses damage of documents leak
Listen
1 min

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested Thursday afternoon in the investigation into leaks of hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence to an online group of young friends. In brief remarks at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Jack Teixeira was arrested “without incident” by FBI agents.

Pentagon spokesman: ‘This was a deliberate criminal act’
Authorities arrest suspected leaker of classified documents
Pentagon assesses damage of documents leak

Here’s what to know

Skip to end of carousel
Teixeira told members of an online group Thug Shaker Central that he worked as a technology support staffer for the Guard and at a base on Cape Cod, and this was how he was able to access classified documents, one member of Discord, an online platform popular with gamers, told The Washington Post.
United by their mutual love of guns, military gear and God, a group of roughly two dozenmostly men and boys — formed an invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord.
President Biden earlier Thursday downplayed the fallout from secrets that have exposed U.S. spying on allies and revealed the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia, among other things.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Skip to end of carousel
WashingtonPost Staff
End of carousel
Loading...