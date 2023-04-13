Live updates FBI makes arrest in leak of classified U.S. documents, Garland says

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested Thursday afternoon in the investigation into leaks of hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence to an online group of young friends. In brief remarks at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Jack Teixeira was arrested “without incident” by FBI agents.
Here’s what to know
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Teixeira told members of an online group Thug Shaker Central that he worked as a technology support staffer for the Guard and at a base on Cape Cod, and this was how he was able to access classified documents, one member of Discord, an online platform popular with gamers, told The Washington Post.
United by their mutual love of guns, military gear and God, a group of roughly two dozen — mostly men and boys — formed an invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord.
President Biden earlier Thursday downplayed the fallout from secrets that have exposed U.S. spying on allies and revealed the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia, among other things.
1/3
8 min ago
8 min ago
9 min ago
9 min ago
11 min ago
11 min ago
12 min ago
12 min ago
17 min ago
17 min ago
33 min ago
33 min ago
34 min ago
34 min ago
36 min ago
36 min ago
37 min ago
37 min ago
43 min ago
43 min ago
50 min ago
50 min ago