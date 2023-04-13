The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Suspected leaker of top secret Pentagon documents identified

No charges have been filed yet in the fast-moving intelligence leak case involving U.S. military secrets

By
, 
, 
and 
Updated April 13, 2023 at 1:28 p.m. EDT|Published April 13, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. EDT
The Pentagon is seen behind the United States Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Monday. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Listen
2 min

Investigators are focusing on a young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard as the key suspect in the leak of hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence to an online group of young friends — secrets that later spilled out into the wider world in a series of embarrassing disclosures last week — according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The people familiar with the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Thursday morning that the individual, Jack Teixeira, has not been charged or arrested in the matter while investigators continue to gather evidence. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the individual who leaked the information shared documents with a small circle of online friends on the Discord chat platform, which is popular with gamers. In that group, these people said, Teixeira’s handle was jackthedripper.

Skip to end of carousel
Dozens of highly classified documents have been leaked online, revealing sensitive information intended for senior military and intelligence leaders. In an exclusive investigation, The Post also reviewed scores of additional secret documents, most of which have not been made public.
Who leaked the documents? Investigators are focusing on Jack Teixeira, a young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, as the key suspect in the leak of hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence. The Washington Post reported that the individual who leaked the information shared documents with a small circle of online friends on the Discord chat platform.
What do the leaked documents reveal about Ukraine? The documents reveal profound concerns about the war’s trajectory and Kyiv’s capacity to wage a successful offensive against Russian forces. According to a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment among the leaked documents, “Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023.”
What else do they show? The files include summaries of human intelligence on high-level conversations between world leaders, as well as information about advanced satellite technology the United States uses to spy. They also include intelligence on both allies and adversaries, including Iran and North Korea, as well as Britain, Canada, South Korea and Israel.
What happens now? The leak has far-reaching implications for the United States and its allies. In addition to the Justice Department investigation, officials in several countries said they were assessing the damage from the leaks.

1/5

End of carousel

Teixeira told members of the online group Thug Shaker Central that he worked as a technology support staffer for the Massachusetts Air National Guard and at a base on Cape Cod, and this was how he was able to access classified documents, one member of the Discord server told The Post.

A Facebook post from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, with headquarters at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, congratulated an individual by the same name for his promotion to airman first class in July.

The fast-moving investigation kicked off in early April when Pentagon officials first became aware that documents about an extraordinary range of subjects exposed how the United States spies on friends and foes alike. The leak of dozens of pages also upset senior Ukrainian officials, who had sought to keep details of their military’s vulnerabilities hidden as Russia’s war with Ukraine grinds on into its second year.

A Justice Department spokeswoman and FBI spokeswoman declined to comment. Calls to Teixeira’s family were not immediately returned. Teixeira’s name was first reported by the New York Times.

President Biden, speaking in Ireland Thursday, told reporters that the investigation is “getting close” to a resolution.

Loading...