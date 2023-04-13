Suspected leaker of top secret Pentagon documents identified

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Investigators are focusing on a young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard as the key suspect in the leak of hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence to an online group of young friends — secrets that later spilled out into the wider world in a series of embarrassing disclosures last week — according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The people familiar with the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Thursday morning that the individual, Jack Teixeira, has not been charged or arrested in the matter while investigators continue to gather evidence. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the individual who leaked the information shared documents with a small circle of online friends on the Discord chat platform, which is popular with gamers. In that group, these people said, Teixeira’s handle was jackthedripper.

Teixeira told members of the online group Thug Shaker Central that he worked as a technology support staffer for the Massachusetts Air National Guard and at a base on Cape Cod, and this was how he was able to access classified documents, one member of the Discord server told The Post.

A Facebook post from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, with headquarters at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, congratulated an individual by the same name for his promotion to airman first class in July.

The fast-moving investigation kicked off in early April when Pentagon officials first became aware that documents about an extraordinary range of subjects exposed how the United States spies on friends and foes alike. The leak of dozens of pages also upset senior Ukrainian officials, who had sought to keep details of their military’s vulnerabilities hidden as Russia’s war with Ukraine grinds on into its second year.

A Justice Department spokeswoman and FBI spokeswoman declined to comment. Calls to Teixeira’s family were not immediately returned. Teixeira’s name was first reported by the New York Times.

President Biden, speaking in Ireland Thursday, told reporters that the investigation is “getting close” to a resolution.

