Trump returns to New York for second deposition in AG’s lawsuit

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is in New York for a second round of questioning in a $250 million lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James over his business dealings, the former president said in a social media post early Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In posts on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump renewed grievances about what he called “another unjust & ridiculous persecution” but claimed the case has an upside: that he would be able to demonstrate “what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built.”

Trump sat for a deposition with James’s team in August, a session at the attorney general’s lower Manhattan office that lasted several hours and resulted in him invoking the Fifth Amendment over 400 times. Weeks later, James filed a wide-ranging lawsuit against Trump, three of his adult children, the Trump Organization and others.

The civil case brought by James is expected to go to trial in October. The focus of Trump’s testimony Thursday was not publicly disclosed but the discovery process in the case is ongoing and other witnesses are being deposed.

James has alleged that Trump systematically manipulated the value of his assets in reports given to lenders and insurance companies to get more favorable rates. The amount the lawsuit seeks is to recover what the attorney general has called ill-gotten gains related to fraud.

Trump, who is a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and his lawyers have denied all allegations made by James, a Democrat, who they say is engaged in politically-driven effort. They have pointed to clips of the state’s top law enforcement official on the campaign trail in which she promised to investigate Trump if elected.

Last week, Trump, who lives in Florida, was arraigned in New York Supreme Court on a criminal indictment containing 34 counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s indictment marked the first time a former U.S. president was charged with a crime.

A criminal probe of Trump’s business practices, started in 2019 under then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and continued under his successor, Bragg, resulted in indictments on tax fraud-related charges for the Trump Organization and longtime senior executive Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to more than a dozen felonies, including criminal tax fraud and grand larceny. He and another top Trump Organization executives testified about that fraud when the Trump Organization itself stood trial.

John Wagner in Washington contributed to this report.

