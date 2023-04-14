Leak suspect scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston this morning

BOSTON — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking a trove of classified military intelligence, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday morning.
Teixeira, 21, was arrested Thursday afternoon at a family residence in Dighton, Mass., following a fast-moving investigation related to leaks of military intelligence that started with a small online group and eventually led to hundreds of government secrets spilling out to the wider world.
In brief remarks Thursday to reporters at the Justice Department , Attorney General Merrick Garland said Teixeira was arrested “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.”
If convicted, Teixeira could end up serving years in prison.
Heavily armed FBI agents led Teixeira out of a family residence on Thursday afternoon. Wearing red gym shorts and a T-shirt, the young man was led into a waiting car.
A friend of Teixeira described his motives to The Post as wanting to share — and show off — the secrets he knew to a small circle of online friends who bonded over video games.
Teixeira served in a junior position, but he had access to an internal Defense Department computer network for top-secret information, called the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. That access would have allowed him the ability to read and potentially to print documents classified at the same level as many of the leaked files.
Teixeira told members of the group Thug Shaker Central on the Discord instant messaging platform that he worked as a technology support staffer for the Massachusetts Air National Guard and at a base on Cape Cod, and this was how he was able to access classified documents, one member of the Discord server told The Post. Members of the group came together initially because of their shared interest in guns and military gear, the member told The Post.
The investigation kicked off in early April when Pentagon officials first became aware that documents about an extraordinary range of subjects exposed how the United States spies on friends and foes alike. The leak of dozens of pages also upset senior Ukrainian officials, who had sought to keep details of their military’s vulnerabilities hidden as Russia’s war with Ukraine grinds on in its second year. The Post reviewed approximately 300 photos of classified documents, most of which have not been made public.
Investigators are likely to probe how Teixeira, from his position as a technology support staffer at a base in Massachusetts, would have had access to highly classified information, some of which was used to brief senior leaders at the Pentagon.
National Guard units perform some support services for active-duty units, including intelligence support for senior military officials, one U.S. official said. In that case, Teixeira could have had access to the kinds of highly classified documents that he is alleged to have shared with his fellow members on the Discord server, the official said.
The Discord Leaks
In exclusive interviews with a member of the Discord group where U.S. intelligence documents were shared, The Washington Post learned details of the alleged leaker, “OG.” The Post also obtained a number of previously unreported documents from a trove of images of classified files posted on a private server on the chat app Discord.
