Allies troubled by document leak, but need U.S. spying capabilities

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. allies expressed concern about the government’s handling of sensitive material following a massive intelligence leak, but said they can’t afford to restrict information sharing with the United States, with its vast electronic spying capability that exceeds that of any other nation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speculation about the source of the images of hundreds of highly classified documents posted in recent months on Discord, an online platform popular with gamers, culminated on Thursday with the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

The trove of leaked documents, some of them apparently pulled from briefings prepared for the country’s top military leaders, revealed details of military advances by China; granular information about Ukraine’s battlefield vulnerabilities in the war with Russia; and foreign nations’ plans to supply Moscow with arms. They also pointed to the breadth of U.S. surveillance, suggesting penetration of private deliberations by leaders of allied nations and the United Nations.

Advertisement

While President Biden, speaking during a trip to Ireland this week, downplayed the significance of the leaked material, he announced new steps on Friday “to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information.”

An official from a European nation, who like other officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the incident had “caused some damage as it raises doubts as to how intelligence is protected and handled.” Western officials voiced particular consternation about the U.S. military’s decision to grant an inexperienced, junior servicemember access to a vast array of high-level intelligence.

But the official noted that his country’s intelligence ties with the United States were too important to abandon, suggesting that periodic leaks are the cost of doing business with an espionage powerhouse like the United States.

Advertisement

“Intel agencies will sort this out,” he said. “I don’t believe anyone could afford really stopping the cooperation.”

At the heart of that seeming contradiction is the United States’ unparalleled system of electronic intelligence collection, which has been built up over decades at the cost of untold billions of dollars. While some allies and partners have remarkable spying capabilities in their regions, particularly when it comes to recruiting agents or spies, no other single nation has the global reach of the National Security Agency (NSA) and its vast signals intelligence (SIGINT) operation.

Another European official put it bluntly: “The United States is and will remain a major intelligence partner, critical for our security.”

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer who served as a senior Pentagon official during the Trump administration, said the United States benefited from intelligence provided by partners including the Five Eyes nations, an Anglophone grouping which includes Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Advertisement

Still, “we’re definitely the engine” in those relationships, he said. “That does somewhat insulate us from countries deciding not to cooperate with us, but we should be much better about controlling classified information.”

Allies’ resigned response represented a sharp contrast to the furor triggered a decade ago by the disclosures from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, which informed the world about U.S. surveillance of phones and communication networks, and the 2010 leaks made possible by Chelsea Manning, a junior U.S. soldier, and WikiLeaks.

After the Snowden files revealed that the NSA collected conversations on multiple French leaders and monitored 70.3 million French phone records in a 30-day period, French President François Hollande expressed his “deep disapproval” to President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

When the files showed the agency had been listening in on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone calls, protests erupted across Germany and the CIA station chief was expelled. Merkel issued a strong rebuke, saying “spying on friends is not acceptable.”

James R. Clapper Jr., who served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, said he had tense meetings with foreign officials following those disclosures, in which his counterparts would voice their concerns.

“Then we’d get on with business because in almost all cases, these countries realize how important sharing intelligence with the United States is and vice versa,” he said. “So all this hand-wringing is to some extent amusing. It’s a little ritual we have to go through, I suppose.”

This time, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted several counterparts including German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to address the disclosures in the days after they appeared in the media.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken likewise discussed them with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, during a previously scheduled call following this month’s NATO ministerial in Brussels, U.S. officials said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has also held a handful of calls with her counterparts to talk about the issue in recent days.

But the State Department has not been inundated with angry complaints from allies, the officials said. Officials have long noted that the United States is just one of many countries that spies on both allies and adversaries; it simply has a larger capability for doing so.

Enrique Manalo, the foreign secretary of the Philippines, this week rejected a reporter’s premise that his country might have concerns about sharing intelligence with the United States following the Discord leaks. “We have full confidence in the investigation that will be undertaken,” he said in a news conference alongside Blinken in Washington. “We are confident of the strength of our relationship.”

Advertisement

But the disclosures have caused political headaches for allies such as South Korea, where liberal lawmakers criticized Seoul’s ruling conservative government for a permissive attitude toward revelations that Washington spied on officials on South Korea’s National Security Council.

Even in that case, South Korea’s National Security Office defended U.S. actions, saying that Seoul “hasn’t found any evidence of ill will from our ally in the U.S.”

Another European official said the disclosures did make his government question “the ability of the U.S. government to keep secrets secret” and whether information shared with Washington could end up online.

But the official said that revelations about allies spying on foreign leaders no longer had the shock value they once did. Foreign officials, he said, assumed that everyone spies on everyone. “That’s the nature of things,” he said.

Advertisement

While officials with Five Eyes countries expressed dismay at the leaks and said they were a reminder of the need for more vigilance around security, they also said that existing controls worked most of the time. “That’s what they’re there for,” one official said.

The official said that Five Eyes partners were focused on increasing, not decreasing, information sharing with the United States. They want the U.S. government, for example, to reduce its use of the Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals, or NOFORN, restriction on intelligence material, which prohibits sharing with non-American recipients.

“We continue to encourage the Americans to share to their trusted partners,” the official said. “That’s really the main thing for us.”

Hudson reported from Hanoi. Amanda Coletta contributed to this report from Toronto.

GiftOutline Gift Article