Why a 21-year-old had a top-secret security clearance

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is charged with the unauthorized removal and transmission of classified national defense information, including recent assessments of the situation in Ukraine, details of China’s approval of the “provision of lethal aid” to Russia in its war in Ukraine and Egypt’s secret plans to supply rockets to Russia. The charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
President Biden, high-profile Department of Defense officials and members of Congress have called into question the clearance process and security protocols that they say gave Teixeira access to the leaked documents.
In Ireland on Friday, Biden said he has asked to “make sure they get to the root of why he had access in the first place.” While there may have been failures that allowed Teixeira allegedly to view and reproduce take home such a large volume of national secrets, it is not out of the norm for a young person in the military to be entrusted with such responsibilities, experts say.
Here’s what to know about that process and how Teixeira fits into the larger system.