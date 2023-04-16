The Discord Leaks

Why a 21-year-old had a top-secret security clearance

By
April 15, 2023 at 11:16 a.m. EDT
Police cars block Maple Street in North Dighton, Mass., half a mile from the house where Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira was arrested Thursday in a leak case. (Kylie Cooper for The Washington Post)
Listen
6 min

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is charged with the unauthorized removal and transmission of classified national defense information, including recent assessments of the situation in Ukraine, details of China’s approval of the “provision of lethal aid” to Russia in its war in Ukraine and Egypt’s secret plans to supply rockets to Russia. The charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

President Biden, high-profile Department of Defense officials and members of Congress have called into question the clearance process and security protocols that they say gave Teixeira access to the leaked documents.

In Ireland on Friday, Biden said he has asked to “make sure they get to the root of why he had access in the first place.” While there may have been failures that allowed Teixeira allegedly to view and reproduce take home such a large volume of national secrets, it is not out of the norm for a young person in the military to be entrusted with such responsibilities, experts say.

Here’s what to know about that process and how Teixeira fits into the larger system.

The Discord Leaks

In exclusive interviews with a member of the Discord group where U.S. intelligence documents were shared, The Washington Post learned details of the alleged leaker, “OG.” The Post also obtained a number of previously unreported documents from a trove of images of classified files posted on a private server on the chat app Discord.

How the leak happened: The Washington Post reported that the individual who leaked the information shared documents with a small circle of online friends on the Discord chat platform. This is a timeline of how the documents leaked.

The suspected document leaker: Jack Teixeira, a young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was charged Friday in the investigation into leaks of hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence. Teixeira told members of the online group that he worked as a technology support staffer at a base on Cape Cod and that this was how he was able to access classified documents, one member of the Discord server told The Post. Here’s what we learned about the alleged document leaker.

What we learned from the leaked documents: The massive document leak has exposed a range of U.S. government secrets, including spying on allies and the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia. It also has ignited diplomatic fires for the White House. Here’s what we’ve learned from the documents.

Loading...
Loading...