Two charged with operating a secret Chinese police station in NYC

Federal officials arrested two New York residents Monday for allegedly operating an unauthorized police station out of a Manhattan office building and using it to find and intimidate a Chinese dissident living in California.

Law enforcement officials said they also have charged more than 30 officers from China's national police force, who do not live in the United States, with f using thousands of fake social media accounts to harass dissidents living abroad and spread Chinese propaganda. Another 10 people were charged with targeting and intimidating users of a U.S. technology platform, including critics of the Chinese regime.

The three criminal cases illustrate how the Chinese government has allegedly used covert surveillance tactics to stifle criticism from its citizens living abroad. China has set up more than 100 clandestine police stations across the world to monitor and harass Chinese nationals living abroad, according to Safeguard Defenders, a human rights organization that monitors disappearances in China.

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said Monday’s arrests mark the first criminal charges brought anywhere in the world against people for their connections to these unauthorized police stations.

“The allegations you just heard pull back the curtain on the [People Republic of China’s] audacious and illegal attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in our country,” Peace said. “And today’s charges send a crystal clear response to the PRC that we are on to you, we know what you are doing and we will stop it from happening in the United States of America.”

“Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan — the two men who allegedly operated the secret police station — were arrested in New York City Monday morning and charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstructing justice by destroying evidence.

Peace said the suspects deleted communications they had with the Chinese government when they learned that the FBI was investigating them. That has made it more difficult for law enforcement to determine the full extent of the alleged operation of the police station and how many U.S. residents may have been tracked, Peace said.

In a separate criminal indictment, 34 Chinese police officers were charged with conspiracy to transmit interstate threats and conspiracy to commit interstate harassment.

And 10 additional people, including six Chinese police officers, were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer means of identification. They allegedly targeted Chinese dissidents who were using an American company’s virtual platform. One of the people charged in the third indictment was a China-based employee of the U.S. communications company, which was not identified in court papers.

In September, Safeguard Defenders published a report that said China has “Police Service Stations" in cities across the world, including New York. These unauthorized stations are used to pressure Chinese nationals living abroad to return to China to face criminal charges.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray later said at a Senate hearing in November that he was aware of the secret stations and “very concerned” about them, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

