N.Y. judge rules ex-Trump prosecutor must testify before House committee

NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation of Donald Trump’s business dealings must testify this week before a congressional committee. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the state-level criminal investigation, was subpoenaed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Thursday. The subpoena prompted a lawsuit last week by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the committee.

U. S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ordered Pomerantz to testify in a 25-page opinion she issued after hearing legal arguments in her courtroom in federal court in Manhattan.

“Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition,” Vyskocil wrote in the opinion. “No one is above the law.”

Throughout the hearing, Vyskocil, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2018, suggested that she didn’t think she had the authority to cut off a legitimate exploration of an issue by Congress. At one point, the judge held up a maroon colored pocket copy of the Constitution to emphasize the clause that protects Congress from being sued for conducting its business.

She said she could not make assumptions about the committee’s motivation to look into Bragg’s case and to hear from Pomerantz. The committee has said it has the right to explore the matter because of $5,000 in federal funding used by the district attorney’s office during the investigation.

“It’s not for the court to tell Congress, if it’s a valid subpoena, how to conduct its inquiry,” Vyskocil said.

The district attorney’s office said it was seeking a stay of the court’s decision pending an appeal.

Bragg has accused Jordan and the committee of a "brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his office’s state-level probe and the lawsuit was filed partly to try to invalidate the Pomerantz summons. Attorneys for Bragg have said the investigation improperly aims to interrupt and discredit a legitimate prosecution and violates the long-held standard that state prosecutors operate with sovereignty from the federal government.

Jordan, a Republican, announced a probe into the recent criminal indictment of Trump by Bragg, a Democrat, claiming the case is politically-motivated. The committee has pointed to public comments made by Pomerantz in a published memoir disparaging Trump as proof that the office has a bias against the ex-president, who has announced a 2024 run for the White House.

The district attorney’s office filed an indictment against Trump on March 30 on 34 counts of falsifying business records, a low level felony, in connection with $130,000 paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 as the presidential campaign wound down. Trump appeared in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on April 4, where he pleaded not guilty.

The case is centered on a payment made by Trump’s former attorney and confidant Michael Cohen to Daniels to silence her about an alleged sexual encounter she says she had with Trump years earlier, which Trump denies. Bragg has argued that Trump illegally misclassified the nature of his reimbursements to Cohen in an effort to avoid reporting the Daniels expense on campaign finance disclosures.

Bragg has argued the Jordan investigation amounts to a harassment campaign by a congressman who is a Trump loyalist.

On Monday, Jordan’s committee held a field hearing in lower Manhattan to examine crime in New York and what they argued were Bragg’s too-lenient policies. The event was seen as a spectacle and elected officials on both sides of the aisle hurled competing statistics about the state of public safety in New York. The witnesses were mostly critics of Bragg.

