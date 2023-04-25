Mastermind of Kabul airport massacre killed by Taliban, U.S. says

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The suspected mastermind of a gruesome suicide bombing during the United States’ pullout from Afghanistan was killed by the Taliban in recent weeks, U.S. officials disclosed Tuesday, an extraordinary development spotlighting the Biden administration’s newfound reliance on a former battlefield adversary to help confront terrorist threats. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An estimated 170 Afghans and 13 American troops died in the 2021 attack at Kabul’s airport. Biden administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, identified the suspect as a leader within the Islamic State’s Afghanistan chapter, known as Islamic State-Khorasan or ISIS-K. They declined to reveal the individual’s name and how the person was killed, citing concerns that doing so could jeopardize the U.S. government’s ability to collect information about future activities in the region.

The United States was not involved in the Taliban’s operation, the officials said, and developed confidence in the assessment only in the last few days. The suspect, they added, was responsible for additional violence in Afghanistan and likely harbored aspirations to carry out attacks on the West.

Advertisement

“I would emphasize that this development represents the continued counterterrorism pressure faced by ISIS-K in Afghanistan and beyond,” one of the administration officials said. “We see this operation as emblematic of a landscape in Afghanistan that’s become very challenging for terrorists like [those in] ISIS-K, who might want to harm Americans.”

The bombing on Aug. 26, 2021, occurred in a tightly packed corridor just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport where, in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s stunning collapse to the Taliban, crowds of desperate civilians had massed hoping to board evacuation flights.

U.S. troops who survived the attack have recounted scenes of chaos and carnage, and a lasting frustration with how the operation was managed. The mission relied in part on a hastily arranged agreement in which the Taliban provided security outside the airport with American personnel controlling the airfield itself.

Video analyzed by the Department of Defense shows the Abbey Gate bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. (Video: Department of Defense)

The incident remains one of the lowest moments of the Biden administration, having undercut the president’s repeated promises of an orderly end to 20 years of war. Republican lawmakers, vowing to hold him and his senior national security advisers accountable for the bloodshed, have held a series of related oversight hearings since reclaiming the House majority earlier this year.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s disclosure comes days after The Washington Post reported on classified U.S. military documents that detail an alarming rise in the number of terror plots being coordinated by the Islamic State in Afghanistan. Those documents describe Islamic State operatives there as having expanded their ambitions to attack the West, even as the Taliban, a sworn enemy, continues to target them.

The U.S. troops killed include Marine Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20; Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23; Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23; Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20; Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20; Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20; Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, 23; Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25; Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22; Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20; and Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, 22.

Notification of the slain Americans’ families were still ongoing on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Hoover’s father, Darin, said in a phone interview that a Marine Corps colonel called him with the news about the Taliban operation on Tuesday morning. The military officer did not provide the name of the Islamic State leader, how the operation was carried out, or when it occurred, citing the sensitivity of the sources involved, the Gold Star father said.

“It’s frustrating because we don’t know why they’re giving us this information now,” the elder Hoover said. He questioned whether the White House will take a “victory lap” about the killing, and if any U.S. government officials will be fired or otherwise held accountable for the chaotic manner in which the evacuation occurred.

Most of the families of the service members killed are in a single group chat, and were beginning to digest the information, Hoover said, speaking in a phone interview from Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

He expressed exasperation with how senior U.S. officials have cast the evacuation in recent weeks, noting pointedly that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee in March that he did not have “any regrets” about the operation and that John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said that “for all this talk about chaos” during the evacuation, he didn’t see it.

“It’s incredible to me that this is the way they’re acting,” Hoover said. “It’s frustrating, because they’re putting the blame everywhere else but on them when it was their operation that did this.”

A Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said Tuesday that Austin does regret the deaths of the U.S. service members. When Austin said he had no regrets, Ryder said, he was referring to the manner with which U.S. troops conducted themselves during the evacuation.

Advertisement

“When it comes to the Gold Star families, we are certainly very empathetic and completely understand how painful this is, and continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” Ryder said.

Kirby declined to comment.

As U.S. military operations in Afghanistan ended, Biden made the case that the United States did not need to keep American personnel in harm’s way in a ground war to launch counterterrorism operations. The United States has carried out strikes against the Islamic State since then in Syria and Somalia, along with a single CIA drone strike in Afghanistan in July 2022 against Ayman al-Zawahiri, then the leader of al-Qaeda.

But the United States has not carried out a single strike of any kind against the Islamic State in Afghanistan since the U.S. military withdrawal there was complete. Biden administration officials have made the case that the Taliban has been an effective counterterrorism force there, carrying out raids on Islamic State hideouts as the Islamic State continues to target government facilities in Afghanistan and target ethnic minorities.

Advertisement

“On the Taliban side, they have been very public about their wide-ranging and quite intensive campaign against ISIS-K,” the senior administration official said on Tuesday. “We as a government remain prepared to attack ourselves should circumstances warrant.”

In March, the top U.S. military commander in the region, Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, warned the House Armed Services Committee that the Islamic State had a stronger presence in Afghanistan than it did a year ago and could be capable of attacks outside the country within six months “with little to no warning.” Kurilla added that the United States can see only “broad contours” of the Islamic State’s planning there — but not “the full picture.”

GiftOutline Gift Article