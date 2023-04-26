Live updates E. Jean Carroll expected to testify in civil trial against Trump

NEW YORK — The trial in E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump is continuing for a second day on Wednesday. Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied Carroll’s allegation and called her a liar. Carroll, who first publicly accused Trump in 2019, is expected to take the stand Wednesday.
Here’s what to know
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Carroll’s testimony is likely to be a pivotal moment in the trial, which centers on her allegation that Trump sexually assaulted her during a chance encounter in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale New York department store, in the mid-1990s.
She has filed two lawsuits against Trump in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, one of them under a relatively new law in New York that allows sexual assault victims to sue years later. That suit, accusing him of battery and defamation, is being heard at this week’s trial. Another of her cases is being considered in federal court in Washington, D.C., but that is unresolved.
Trump has said she accused him to sell books, and his attorney argued in court that she is targeting him for partisan reasons. It is not yet clear if he will testify.
1/3
7 min ago
7 min ago
10 min ago
10 min ago
12 min ago
12 min ago