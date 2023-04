Live updates E. Jean Carroll expected to testify in civil trial against Trump

Carroll’s testimony is likely to be a pivotal moment in the trial, which centers on her allegation that Trump sexually assaulted her during a chance encounter in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale New York department store, in the mid-1990s.

She has filed two lawsuits against Trump in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, one of them under a relatively new law in New York that allows sexual assault victims to sue years later. That suit, accusing him of battery and defamation, is being heard at this week’s trial. Another of her cases is being considered in federal court in Washington, D.C., but that is unresolved.