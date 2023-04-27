Three dead after two Army Apache helicopters crash in central Alaska

Three Army helicopter pilots are dead after two Apaches crashed in central Alaska while returning from a training mission, according to military officials.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
“First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available,” the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement.
The crash is at least the second involving the Apache helicopters in Alaska this year. In February, two soldiers were injured when their Apache crashed at Talkeetna Airport, in southern Alaska.
