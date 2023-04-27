Judge to decide if Discord leak suspect will remain in jail

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Air National Guardsman accused of sharing secret government documents with friends in an online Discord chat group is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon to determine whether he will remain in custody while awaiting trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jack Teixeira, 21, was arrested this month after FBI agents traced back to him a collection of classified material posted to a group primarily interested in guns and video games. Authorities say Teixeira, who worked at a military base in Cape Cod, misused his top secret clearance to share U.S. intelligence assessments and other sensitive information with others.

A previously scheduled detention hearing for Teixeira was delayed. At Thursday’s court appearance, set for 1 p.m., a judge is expected to determine whether he should be released on bond.

Advertisement

In a filing Wednesday night, prosecutors shared a number of details in support of his continued detention, including online messages in which Teixeira expressed interest in mass violence and photos of an “arsenal” of weapons in his homes. Noting that he “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor,” they argued that he must be detained as a flight risk.

A member of the Massachusetts Air Guard, Teixeira has been charged with two counts: retention and transmission of national defense information, and willful retention of classified documents — charges that carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. It is possible that as the investigation proceeds, he could face additional charges.

Teixeira was arrested two weeks ago at a family residence in Dighton, Mass., after a fast-moving investigation related to leaks of mostly military intelligence that started with a small online group and eventually led to hundreds of government secrets spilling out to the wider world.

Advertisement

The leaked documents reveal sensitive information intended for senior military and intelligence leaders on subjects including U.S. spying on allies and exposing the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia. The Washington Post has reviewed approximately 300 photos of classified documents.

Military leaders have said they are reviewing their information practices to determine if the Teixeira case has exposed security flaws or gaps at the Defense Department.

According to the criminal complaint, a member of Teixeira’s online messaging group on Discord told the FBI that during some of their conversations, Teixeira said he: “had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace, so he began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them.”

The charging document also describes how that member of the group told the FBI that in February, after Teixeira posted a government document in their small group, the member reposted that image elsewhere on the internet — setting off a chain of events that led to revelations about U.S. intelligence gathering and analysis.

Teixeira, the complaint noted, has held a top-secret clearance since 2021 and has the authority to view a smaller category of highly classified material called sensitive compartmented access.

Advertisement

Authorities say Teixeira used his top secret clearance to try to figure out whether the leak hunters were on to him.

On April 6, as the news of the leaks was starting to spread, Teixeira allegedly used his government computer to look for any intelligence reports with the word “leak.” The charging document says that “there is reason to believe that TEIXEIRA was searching for classified reporting regarding the U.S. Intelligence Community’s assessment of the identity of the individual who transmitted classified national defense information.”

After the arrest, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the case “is not just about taking home documents. That is, of course, itself illegal. But this is about the transmission, both the unlawful retention and the transmission of the documents. There are very serious penalties associated with that. People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknowledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents. And we intend to send that message — how important it is to our national security.”

Barrett reported from Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article