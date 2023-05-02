Lengthy probe of online fentanyl sales yields nearly 300 arrests

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Justice Department officials on Tuesday announced the results of a more than year-long effort to target online drug dealers, particularly those who sold pills and other products laced with deadly fentanyl, which has ravaged U.S. communities in recent years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials said Operation SpecTor tallied 288 arrests, the most ever in a single such investigation, with cases stretching across nine countries on three continents: North America, South America, and Europe. The criminal charges, which have been filed over the course of the investigations, were accompanied by the seizures of 117 firearms and 850 kilograms of drugs, including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs, officials said.

“Our message to criminals on the dark web is this: You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference.

The arrests and indictments are the latest effort by the federal government to attack the sprawling illicit drug trade that exists online — a business that has helped deliver increasingly dangerous doses of fentanyl, often disguised as prescription pills. Asked if law enforcement efforts were outpacing the ability of drug dealers to sprout up online, Garland said: “There is a bit of a whack-a-mole problem, and we are whacking as hard as we can.”

Last month, the U.S. attorney announced a handful of new indictments targeting senior leaders of the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico. Those suspects were charged with shipping copious amounts of fentanyl into the United States and engaging in a sadistic campaign of violence to keep a firm grip on the illicit business.

A series in The Washington Post in December reported that fentanyl trafficked from Mexico has become the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, and detailed years of missteps and inaction by multiple U.S. agencies across presidential administrations of both political parties.

The volume of fentanyl seized by U.S. authorities along the border with Mexico has soared more than 400 percent since 2019, federal statistics show. Seizures by Customs and Border Protection are on pace to double this year as the Biden administration races to deploy new vehicle-scanning technology, and more officers and agents to try to stop it.

Authorities are also trying to do more to warn the general public about the increasing number of drug deaths resulting from fentanyl-laced substances, including teenagers who took what they thought were far less dangerous prescription pills.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said in some of the recent cases, agents have knocked on doors of alleged drug customers to warn them face-to-face. The countries that helped in the sprawling international investigations were: Austria, Brazil, Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.

