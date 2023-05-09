Justice Dept. files charges against Rep. George Santos, people familiar say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against George Santos, the freshman Republican congressman from New York who lied about his background and accomplishments throughout his victorious 2022 campaign, according to two people familiar with the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The charges are under seal in a New York federal courthouse, and it was not immediately known what crime or crimes Santos is alleged to have committed. The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because the charges had not been publicly announced and the matter is highly sensitive.

Santos has been the subject of multiple investigations. Prosecutors and federal agents have been scrutinizing Santos’s campaign finance reports and a host of related questions about his personal finances. Of particular interest to authorities is how his income seemed to fluctuate significantly, and a loan he made to his campaign of more than $700,000, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has interviewed people familiar with Santos’s role in Harbor City Capital, an investment firm that was forced to shut down in 2021 after the SEC accused it of operating a “classic Ponzi scheme.” The agency’s interest in speaking with those people came after they were quoted in The Washington Post describing how Santos solicited an investment in Harbor City at an Italian restaurant in Queens in late 2020.

CNN first reported that Santos had been charged. A spokeswoman for Santos did not respond to a request for comment and Santos did not respond to a text message seeking comment. A spokesman for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. Jonathan O’Connell contributed to this report.

