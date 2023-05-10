Rep. George Santos charged with financial crimes

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican congressman whose myriad falsehoods became both a scandal and a national punchline, was charged with a host of financial crimes in court papers unsealed Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Santos, 34, surrendered to federal authorities in the morning and is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, on Long Island, later Wednesday.

Officials said he has been charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements. The congressman and his lawyer did not respond to earlier messages seeking comment.

Santos, federal authorities said, lied to his own donors, the House of Representatives, state unemployment officials, and others, resulting in seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of lying to the House of Representatives on financial forms.

Advertisement

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.”

The federal allegations mark the latest chapter in a saga that has put Santos under a bright spotlight in Washington and beyond. The lies he told voters in a district stretching from parts of Long Island to Queens largely escaped national attention until after his November victory. Once they were revealed on a broad scale, Santos, who flipped a seat previously held by a Democrat, apologized for what he called “résumé embellishment.”

But some of the scrutiny has been aimed at more serious potential wrongdoing, including allegedly misrepresenting his campaign’s finances and deceiving people for his financial gain.

Advertisement

Santos has been the subject of multiple investigations. Prosecutors and federal agents have been scrutinizing his campaign finance reports and a host of related questions about his personal income and spending. Of particular interest to authorities is how Santos’s income seemed to fluctuate significantly, as well as a loan he made to his campaign of more than $700,000, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

The congressman also came under fire for allegedly pocketing $3,000 from a GoFundMe page he purportedly set up for a homeless veteran to help pay for surgery for the man’s dying service dog. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has interviewed people about Santos’s role in Harbor City Capital, an investment firm that was forced to shut down in 2021 after the SEC accused it of operating a “classic Ponzi scheme.”

Wide-ranging complaints filed by watchdog groups with the Federal Election Commission earlier this year accused Santos of misrepresenting campaign spending and using campaign resources to cover personal expenses, among other allegations. In January, the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section asked the FEC to hold off on any enforcement action against Santos, suggesting that prosecutors were examining overlapping issues.

Advertisement

In March, a House ethics panel said it would investigate Santos and established a bipartisan subcommittee to examine claims about him, including about his past business practices, campaign finance expenditures and an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The congressman’s fabrications touched nearly every aspect of his life, from his family background to his academic pedigree and work experience.

Santos said his mother was inside one of the World Trade Center towers when they were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, but immigration records indicate that his mother wasn’t in the United States on that day. He claimed to have worked for high-powered Wall Street firms that denied employing him. He even falsely claimed to have been a star on his college volleyball team.

Republican leaders in his district and members of New York’s congressional delegation called on him to resign, but Santos refused. After initially dodging cameras and refusing interviews in the halls of Congress, the lawmaker came to embrace his notoriety. He threw in with the far-right faction of his party and endorsed former president Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. Last month, he announced that he would seek reelection.

At a January event hosted at the Conrad Hotel by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for donors and new members of Congress, Santos was asked how he was faring, according to two people present.

“This is an event for the new speaker, but I’m the most famous person in the room,” he replied.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article