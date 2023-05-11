Trump files notice of appeal for E. Jean Carroll verdict

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump has begun the process of appealing the $5 million verdict reached Tuesday in a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. A notice of appeal was filed late Thursday afternoon by Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, less than 24 hours after Trump denounced Carroll during a CNN town hall as a “whack job” who peddled “a fake story.” The filing is the first step in seeking a review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in Manhattan of the trial judge’s rulings in Carroll’s case.

Jurors in the civil lawsuit deliberated for less than three hours before finding that Carroll had sufficiently proved she was sexually abused in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s after a chance encounter with Trump. The nine-member panel also found that Trump had defamed Carroll years later on social media, after she publicly accused him of rape.

The jury awarded $5 million in damages.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said Thursday that Trump’s derogatory comments about her client during the CNN town hall Wednesday night could merit an additional legal claim against him.

“We are considering all options,” Kaplan said.

Carroll also sued Trump for defamation in 2019, over comments he made while serving in the White House. That case is pending in front of an appeals court because of legal questions involving Trump’s status as president at the time the comments were made.

