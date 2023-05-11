The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Justice

Trump files notice of appeal for E. Jean Carroll verdict

Former president was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, who was awarded $5 million

By
May 11, 2023 at 5:02 p.m. EDT
Writer E. Jean Carroll sufficiently proved she was sexually abused in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s after a chance encounter with Donald Trump, a jury found in her civil lawsuit. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)
1 min

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump has begun the process of appealing the $5 million verdict reached Tuesday in a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

A notice of appeal was filed late Thursday afternoon by Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, less than 24 hours after Trump denounced Carroll during a CNN town hall as a “whack job” who peddled “a fake story.” The filing is the first step in seeking a review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in Manhattan of the trial judge’s rulings in Carroll’s case.

Who is E. Jean Carroll?
E. Jean Carroll is a writer and former magazine columnist who has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store in the 1990s. She first publicly accused Trump of rape in a memoir she published in 2019, while Trump was president. Trump said he’s never met Carroll and denies her allegations.
What was this case about?
Carroll filed two lawsuits against Trump: one in 2019 for defamation, and a second lawsuit filed in 2022 accusing Trump of sexual assault and defaming her again after he left office. The second case went on trial on April 25.
Did Donald Trump testify?
No. But last fall, Trump privately answered questions about the alleged incident under oath. Some of that tape could be played at the trial, including when he mistook a photo of Carroll for his former wife, Marla, despite saying Carroll is “not my type.” Carroll did testify.
What was at stake?
This was a civil, not a criminal trial, so unlike the felony case against Trump underway in Manhattan, Trump did not face jail time if he lost the case. Carroll sought monetary damages, and the jury awarded her $5 million.
Trump and sexual misconduct allegations
More than a dozen women have accused Trump of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied every sexual harassment claim against him.

Jurors in the civil lawsuit deliberated for less than three hours before finding that Carroll had sufficiently proved she was sexually abused in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s after a chance encounter with Trump. The nine-member panel also found that Trump had defamed Carroll years later on social media, after she publicly accused him of rape.

The jury awarded $5 million in damages.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said Thursday that Trump’s derogatory comments about her client during the CNN town hall Wednesday night could merit an additional legal claim against him.

“We are considering all options,” Kaplan said.

Carroll also sued Trump for defamation in 2019, over comments he made while serving in the White House. That case is pending in front of an appeals court because of legal questions involving Trump’s status as president at the time the comments were made.

