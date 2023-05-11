CIA moves to address sexual abuse allegations by personnel

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Central Intelligence Agency announced Thursday that it was taking steps to make it easier for personnel to report allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, after several female employees told Congress earlier this year that the agency had discouraged women from complaining about sexual misconduct in the workplace. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By the end of this month, the CIA will issue new guidance designed to make it clearer to personnel how to report incidents of sexual abuse, a senior CIA official said. Discussions with employees revealed that some personnel had to make repeated complaints to different offices, which led to confusion and emotional suffering at having to relive their experiences, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the CIA to discuss the new policies.

“We need to change our processes,” the official said. “The feedback I hear is, it’s not working.”

In addition to a confusing bureaucracy, agency personnel have faced uncertainty about whether to report allegations of assault to law enforcement, the official said.

It is the agency’s policy that personnel are free to report alleged crimes to law enforcement authorities without checking with the CIA first, and they will receive support, including on how to navigate concerns around sensitive matters, such as filing complaints that may involve people serving in undercover assignments, the official said.

The agency has appointed a civilian Navy official, Taleeta Jackson, to oversee its Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, the official said. Jackson, a psychologist, has led a similar office at the Navy. The CIA also will establish a new task force to examine internal reporting structures. It will be advised by a group of outside experts with experience handling allegations of abuse, the official said.

CIA Director William J. Burns said in a statement that the agency had “no higher priority than taking care of our people,” promising that officials would “systematically” address concerns that have been raised following the complaints to Congress and during the agency’s own review.

“More reforms will be coming. We must get this right,” Burns said.

The CIA official said the agency would also take steps to ensure that senior managers are aware that the people they supervise have been disciplined for sexual misconduct. In some instances, CIA officers have been moved or promoted into new jobs, but their superiors weren’t informed of their past behavior, the official said.

At the request of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the CIA’s inspector general is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by agency employees and the response, the official said.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace. The Senate Intelligence Committee will continue to be watching this closely,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the committee chairman, said in a statement.

The House Intelligence Committee also is conducting its own investigation.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that has no place in the intelligence community,” Reps. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio) and Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said in a joint statement. “We must protect our men and women bravely serving our country and punish the individuals who commit these assaults. We appreciate the CIA’s willingness to work with the House Intelligence Committee and their commitment to implementing meaningful changes within the agency that address this serious matter.”

The CIA official didn’t offer a precise number of how many women had come forward with allegations. At least three female CIA employees had approached the House committee since January, according to Politico, which first reported the committee’s investigation into whether the CIA had mishandled its response to allegations by personnel.

“Once case is too many,” the official added.

