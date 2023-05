The long-awaited report by special counsel John Durham, examining the FBI’s investigation into alleged links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential election, was released Monday. The report sharply criticizes the FBI, concluding that the bureau relied too heavily on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” during its investigation. If you’re unable to read the full text on mobile, the full pdf is available here.