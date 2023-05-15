Durham report sharply criticizes FBI’s 2016 probe of Trump campaign

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Special counsel John Durham has issued a long-awaited report that sharply criticizes the FBI for investigating the 2016 Trump campaign based on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” — a conclusion that may fuel rather than end partisan debate about politicization within the Justice Department and FBI. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Durham was appointed in 2019 by President Donald Trump’s attorney general, William P. Barr, to re-examine how government agents hunted for possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential election. The report, coming almost four years to the day since Durham’s assignment began, will likely be derided by Democrats as the end of a partisan boondoggle, while Republicans will have to wrestle with a much-touted investigation that didn’t send a single person to jail.

Many of the details of FBI conduct described by the Durham report were previously known and had been denounced in a 2019 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general, which did not find “documentary of testimonial evidence of intentional misconduct."

Durham goes further in his criticism, however, arguing that the FBI rushed to investigate Trump in a case known as Crossfire Hurricane, even as it proceeded cautiously on allegations related to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Durham’s report finds the FBI failed to live up to its standards, and failed “to critically analyze information that ran counter to the narrative of a Trump/Russia collusive relationship throughout Crossfire Hurricane is extremely troublesome.”

The FBI’s handling of key aspects of the case was “seriously deficient,” Durham wrote. He concluded that the bureau failed in its responsibility to the public, causing “severe reputational harm” to the FBI. Durham said that failure could have been prevented if FBI employees hadn’t embraced “seriously flawed information” and had followed their “own principles regarding objectivity and integrity.”

In particular, the report notes that while the FBI gave Clinton’s team a defensive briefing when agents learned of a possible evidence by a foreign actor to garner influence with her, agents moved quickly to investigate the Trump campaign without giving them a defensive briefing.

As examples of confirmation bias by the FBI, Durham cites: the FBI decision to go forward with the probe despite “a complete lack of information from the Intelligence Community that corroborated the hypothesis upon which the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was predicated”; agents ignoring information that exonerated key suspects in the case; and the FBI being unable to corroborate “a single substantive allegation” in a dossier of Trump allegations compiled by British former spy Christopher Steele.

The senior FBI officials who ran the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, who left the agency years ago, have long said they had a duty to investigate the allegations against the Trump campaign. In the wake of the criticism from the inspector general, Director Christopher A. Wray implemented a host of reforms and policy changes at the agency, which has been at the center of fierce political debates since the 2016 election.

Durham’s appointment as special counsel was unusual, in that Barr essentially tasked him with investigating the investigators assigned to work for a prior special counsel: Robert S. Mueller III.

While Trump once predicted that Durham would uncover the “crime of the century," Durham’s four-year probe produced paltry results in court. Two people he charged with crimes were found not guilty, while a former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty to altering an email used to help a colleague prepare a court application for surveillance of a Trump adviser.

After the second acquittal last year, Democrats and some lawyers urged the Justice Department to shut down Durham’s office as a waste of taxpayer money and time. As of December, the Justice Department has reported, the probe had cost taxpayers more than $6.5 million.

The report ended with a short recommendation for the FBI: Create a position for an FBI agent or lawyer to provide oversight of politically sensitive investigations. That person would be tasked with challenging every step of such investigations, including whether officials appropriately adhered to the rules governing applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which handles matters of national security.

In a statement, the FBI said the conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Durham examined "was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time. Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect.”

A longtime federal prosecutor who was U.S. attorney in Connecticut during the Trump administration, Durham had previously taken on politically sensitive investigations in Washington — including cases involving the CIA and the FBI. But the special counsel appointment was his highest profile and most politically charged undertaking.

Durham’s report comes against a backdrop of two failed prosecutions. Igor Danchenko — a private researcher who was a primary source for a dossier of allegations about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia — was acquitted in October of lying to the FBI about where he got his information. Durham personally argued much of the government’s case in that trial, in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Last year, a jury in D.C. federal court acquitted cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, who Durham also had charged with lying to the FBI. A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was sentenced to one year of probation after admitting in a 2020 plea deal with Durham that he had altered a government email used to justify secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

The report means Durham’s time as a special counsel is coming to an end, while two other special counsels continue: one to investigate Trump and people close to him for classified documents found at his home, as well as events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and another to investigate President Biden and people close to him for classified documents found at his home and office.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

