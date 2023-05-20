Justice Pittsburgh confronts antisemitism as Tree of Life shooting trial nears Robert D. Bowers faces 63 charges in death-penalty case for the 2018 mass shooting, as hate-fueled violence continues to rise Tree of Life Synagogue is the site of the 2018 mass killing that was the deadliest act of antisemitism in U.S. history. The synagogue is mostly surrounded by a fence that holds artwork by schoolchildren from other cities that have experienced mass shootings. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

PITTSBURGH — For 4½ years, the Tree of Life synagogue sat empty, surrounded by a chain-link fence after a gunman killed 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. On a recent chilly morning, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers arrived for a final prayer service at the site in Squirrel Hill, a longtime Jewish enclave. It was time to say goodbye to a house of worship that had stood for 71 years.

Myers, a stoic figure in a black fedora and dark overcoat, was determined to remain upbeat. This was not “shalom,” or farewell, but rather “l’hitraot,” or see you again, he told several dozen congregants gathered in an outdoor garden — “a pause until the next chapter.”

Renovations are slated to begin soon to transform the boxy, concrete structure into a modern campus with a glass-topped atrium and an 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to the dangers of antisemitism.

Meanwhile, justice in remembrance of those who died inside could be coming. The federal trial of the accused gunman in the massacre, Robert D. Bowers, 50, is expected to begin just after Memorial Day. He faces 63 hate crime and gun-related charges that could make him eligible for the death penalty, if convicted.

Memories of the attack remain acutely painful. The visceral testimony expected at trial along with the re-envisioning of the synagogue have prompted sharply conflicting emotions among members of Myers’s Tree of Life Congregation, and of the two other congregations — Dor Hadash and New Light — that also shared the synagogue building. Members of all three died in the attack.

The congregations are divided on whether prosecutors should have accepted a guilty plea by the attacker, which would have spared him the death penalty and avoided an emotional legal battle in the community. And while some members see hope in a rejuvenated building, others worry the case could be exploited by white supremacist groups to propagate more anti-Jewish acts.

In the years since the massacre on Oct. 27, 2018, hate-fueled violence in the United States has gotten worse. Total hate crimes across the nation reached the highest level in more than three decades in 2021, according to the FBI, while the Anti-Defamation League recorded more assaults, harassment and vandalism targeting Jews in 2022 than anytime since it began keeping track in 1979.

“What this trial offers, not just for Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and not just for America’s Jewish community, but for America itself, is the opportunity to wrestle with how we got to this place, where in an open democracy, violence against one group can skyrocket so dramatically — and what to do about it,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive.

Bowers, a White man from Baldwin, Pa., posted antisemitic and anti-immigrant rants on Gab, a far-right social media network popular with white supremacists, authorities said. He was motivated to attack the Tree of Life synagogue after learning that the Dor Hadash congregation was involved in a program to resettle refugees, according to the federal charges.

Since the shootings, Jewish organizations have bolstered security at their facilities, limiting the number of entrances, installing panic buttons and security cameras and developing emergency plans.

“What’s happening is deeply emotional,” said Jeff Finkelstein, chief executive of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, who rushed to the Tree of Life synagogue after the attack. “I have a picture on my cellphone of police officers running down the street in full tactical gear. I’m glad the trial is finally coming. On the other hand, I am not looking forward to it. It’s going to draw out these emotions again. It’s going to be really, really hard.”

In the days leading up to the trial, those emotions were on display in Pittsburgh, as congregants struggled to let go of the past, tried to effect change for the future and debated what constitutes justice for Bowers and their community.

The ‘H-word’

For Myers, 67, who was delivering the Shabbat prayers on the day of the attack, the brief synagogue ceremony in late April was designed to send a message of resolve that the carnage inside the synagogue would not define the building’s legacy.

“I don’t want this to be just a day of overwhelming sadness because there’s a lot of joy that’s been housed in this building,” Myers said in an interview. “The scale of the darkness can envelope the joy, and I’m trying to think, ‘How do we stay positive about that?'”

He had worked on his remarks alone, selecting passages and hymns from the Hebrew Bible.

Most in the audience were in their 60s, 70s and 80s, longtime Tree of Life congregants whose lives had revolved around the synagogue. Dor Hadash, a reform congregation, and New Light were not involved in the ceremony.

Among them was Augie Siriano, 64, who has worked on building maintenance at Tree of Life for three decades. During the attack, Siriano said, he rushed out of the bathroom, only to realize he was heading toward the line of fire. He doubled back to an exit door while calling 911, hoping to remain alive to be able to meet his soon-to-be born grandson.

A few months ago, Siriano said, the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office called him in to go over his vantage point on a model replica of the synagogue in anticipation that he would be called to testify at the Bowers trial. They also played an audio recording of his 911 call, which he had never heard before.

“You could hear me running, and the phone was just on,” he said.

Since a month after the attack, Myers has refused to say the word “hate” — he calls it the “H-word” — a small, symbolic act to prompt others to reconsider their rhetoric and be more civil. He recognizes that others might view the attempt as pointless, given that the Anti-Defamation League tallied 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the country last year, up from 2,717 in 2021.

“It’s easy to be discouraged by the ugliness and uncivil discourse,” Myers said. “I don’t look at it that I’m failing. I look at it as it reaffirms the choice I made, and there need to be voices to stand up and say, ‘This is not okay.’”

Activism as a release for outrage

Among those in the crowd as Myers spoke were Andrea Wedner, her brothers Stanley and Alan Mallinger, and Alan’s adult daughter, Amy Mallinger.

Two days earlier, Andrea, Stanley and Amy had visited Shaler Area High School, in the northeast part of the city, to join students for a screening of the documentary “Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life” by filmmaker Patrice O’Neill, in which the family features prominently.

Andrea, 65, a retired dental hygienist, is one of two people — along with Dan Leger, a nurse and chaplain at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — who were shot but survived the attack. Her mother, Rose Mallinger, 97, was the oldest person killed. After hearing a crash in the synagogue hallway, Andrea implored Rose to “get down.” But it was too late.

Andrea has undergone three corrective surgeries to address gunshot wounds, and has gained back most of the functionality of her right arm. The emotional pain, however, remains raw.

The screening was arranged after the film was shown at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh last September, attended by Shaler social studies teachers Nick Haberman and Catlyn DiPasquale. Shaler’s student body is predominantly White and Christian; the instructors hoped the Tree of Life story would help inform students about the dangers of antisemitic memes they might encounter online.

“Tree of Life cannot be unlived,” Haberman, who also oversees a leadership project at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, told the group. “The question is how we come together to make sure that type of thing never happens again.”

After the film, the students offered vague memories of the attack, when most of them were in elementary school. One girl choked up as she spoke about the country’s rash of mass shootings.

“It’s not something we want to think happens in our country, but it does,” she said. “I feel everyone in the country needs to know what happened on Oct. 27. We need to learn what happened. We need to be uncomfortable.”

Andrea pulled out a piece of blue ribbon and explained that a local advocacy group, the 10/27 Healing Partnership, was encouraging Pittsburghers to tie them to fenceposts and mailboxes in solidarity.

“We all feel you’re not born to hate — you learn it,” she said. “We feel you can make change, and we’re counting on you.”

Some Tree of Life survivors have turned to political activism as a release for their outrage.

Carolyn Ban, a member of Dor Hadash, helped start Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence, a chapter of CeaseFirePA, which is a statewide effort to curb gun-related deaths and injuries. Others have supported legislation to expand hate crime laws, including a bill introduced in April by state Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Pittsburgh), to bolster legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community and increase hate crime sentences.

Their efforts have been blocked by Republican opposition to many of the measures and court challenges. In 2019, the Pittsburgh City Council passed legislation to ban military-style assault rifles — including the AR-15, one of four guns used by Bowers — but a state judge struck down the ordinance, ruling it violated Pennsylvania state law.

For Rose Mallinger’s family, the motivation to speak out is aimed at keeping her memory alive.

Rose and her husband Morris moved into a semidetached property just blocks from the synagogue in 1954, two years after Tree of Life opened its doors. Rose was the secretary of the synagogue’s sisterhood, and Morris, now deceased, was in the men’s club.

After Rose was killed, Stanley, now 71, moved into her home. Alan, 67, lives in the adjoining unit. Their front yard has been transformed into “Rose’s garden,” with a rose bush and a “Stronger than Hate” poster. On the porch is a rocking chair where Rose often sat and greeted passersby.

“It’s never going to end for us,” Alan Mallinger said of the pain. “I can still see my mom sitting in that chair right there.”

Punishment divides survivors

The day after Myers’s synagogue service, jury selection in the Bowers trial commenced at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. federal courthouse.

Bowers sat at the defense table, alongside his lawyers. His legal team is led by public defender Judy Clarke, who has obtained plea agreements to keep high-profile mass killers off death row, including Ted Kaczynski, the “Unabomber”; Atlanta Olympics bomber Eric Rudolph; and Tucson mass shooter Jared Lee Loughner.

Legal experts said the Tree of Life case took more than four years to reach a courtroom due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the extensive legal maneuvering involved in a capital trial. The state’s murder case against Bowers is on hold pending the federal outcome.

In March, the defense filed motions stating that Bowers has brain impairments, including schizophrenia and epilepsy. Federal prosecutors rejected offers from his attorneys to have Bowers plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

The issue of capital punishment has divided congregants.

This is the second capital case to go to trial under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who in 2021 issued a moratorium halting federal executions — an order that does not prevent prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. The Trump administration had authorized the capital case against Bowers in 2019, and prosecutors affirmed the decision after a review under Garland.

The Dor Hadash and New Light congregations lobbied Garland against the death penalty over moral objections and concerns that a drawn-out trial would retraumatize the community. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), a prominent Jewish figure who had supported the death penalty in the Bowers case as state attorney general, has since reversed his position and called on the state legislature to abolish capital punishment.

But seven of the nine families that lost relatives in the attack sent a group letter to Garland in 2021 in support of putting Bowers to death.

In early April — after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published an unsigned editorial opposing capital punishment in the case — Diane and Michele Rosenthal, whose brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal were killed, released a copy of the letter to Garland and emphasized that their position had not changed.

In a Zoom call with reporters, Diane and Michele Rosenthal, whose brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal were killed, said their family supported the death penalty. (Video: Rosenthal family)

In a Zoom conference with reporters, Michele Rosenthal called it offensive to suggest the families needed to be spared the emotional strain of a trial. “We don’t want to have to continue to defend ourselves and our position,” she said. “We want justice.”

The conflicting views suggest there is no simple answer to the question of what constitutes justice, nor is there any way to predict what impact the trial will have on Squirrel Hill’s healing process.

A conviction “might be a form of closure for some, but antisemitism hasn’t gone anywhere and it’s definitely gotten worse since 2018,” said Toby Tabachnick, editor of the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle. “I know it’s instilled fear and suspicion in a lot of people. I don’t see the trial or any sentencing of the defendant changing any of that.”

In the weeks leading up to Bowers’s trial, Tabachnick joined congregants who were allowed into the Tree of Life synagogue to collect artifacts before parts of the building are torn down.

“I saw some of the places where, over the years, survivors had described to me where they were hiding,” she said, “and I saw a siddur — a Jewish prayer book — with a bullet hole through it. That was a hard day, seeing all of that.”