E. Jean Carroll seeks more money from Trump for CNN town hall comments

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll, an author and advice columnist who recently won a $5 million judgement against Donald Trump in a civil sexual assault and defamation case, has filed new claims against him for disparaging comments he made about her during a CNN town hall.
The lawsuit was originally filed over comments Trump made about Carroll in 2019, when he was president and she had first publicly accused of a decades-old sexual assault. The lawsuit has been delayed by appellate litigation having to do with whether Trump is shielded from liability because he was president at the time he made those comments.
In the CNN special this month, Trump — who left office in 2021 and is again seeking the White House — echoed some of his past comments about Carroll, including that he had never met her before, that she was lying and that she was mentally unstable.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.