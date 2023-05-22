E. Jean Carroll seeks more money from Trump for CNN town hall comments

Attorneys for Carroll filed an amended complaint Monday in a separate, still-pending defamation lawsuit. They said they would seek at least $10 million in damages for comments Trump made at the prime-time event on May 10 and for the initial defamation that Carroll alleged.

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll, an author and advice columnist who recently won a $5 million judgement against Donald Trump in a civil sexual assault and defamation case, has filed new claims against him for disparaging comments he made about her during a CNN town hall.

The lawsuit was originally filed over comments Trump made about Carroll in 2019, when he was president and she had first publicly accused of a decades-old sexual assault. The lawsuit has been delayed by appellate litigation having to do with whether Trump is shielded from liability because he was president at the time he made those comments.