Biden taps top Air Force general to be next Joint Chiefs chairman

President Biden will nominate Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, senior administration officials said Wednesday, disclosing the selection of a deeply seasoned officer to the uniformed military’s most senior post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brown has served as chief of staff of the Air Force since June 2020. His nomination was anticipated for weeks.

Biden is due to announce his selection Thursday during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the president’s planned remarks.

If confirmed by the Senate, Brown will replace Gen. Mark A. Milley, an Army officer whose tenure has overlapped with numerous crises, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the chaotic and deadly evacuation of Afghanistan, and the assault on the U.S. Capitol. By law, the outspoken Milley must vacate the post by the end of September.

Biden considers Brown an experienced tactician who understands the strategic challenges facing the United States across the world and a leader able to represent U.S. military personnel and their families, the administration official said.

Brown has commanded troops at every level in the Air Force and in joint assignments, helped conceive and lead the air campaign against the Islamic State militant group, and is “deeply versed” in the challenges that China poses to the world, the official said.

The next chairman’s portfolio will include regularly interfacing with Ukrainian military leaders, continuing efforts to counter China’s expanding military, and wading through America’s toxic political landscape while attempting to uphold the military’s nonpartisan tradition. American confidence in the military has plummeted in the last few years, according to several surveys, drawing concern that an organization that once enjoyed major support among the U.S. populace has entered a troubled new era.

If Brown is confirmed he will work alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, marking the first time that the Pentagon’s two top jobs will be held by African Americans. Brown was the first Black officer to lead a branch of the military and would be the second African American to serve as Joint Chiefs chairman, following Gen. Colin Powell, who ascended to the job in 1989.

