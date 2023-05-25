White House releases national strategy to counter antisemitism

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House on Thursday pledged to increase federal efforts to combat rising antisemitism with new initiatives aimed at improving public awareness in places such as schools and college campuses and offering more community training to encourage the reporting of hate crimes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In its national strategy to counter antisemitism, the White House also calls on social media companies to more aggressively prevent the spread of hate speech and anti-Jewish content online. It asks Congress to hold accountable those platforms that do not provide transparency on how such content is disseminated.

The plan lays out dozens of commitments from the Biden administration to help protect Jewish communities, while calling on Congress and local governments to follow suit.

“Silence is complicity. All of us must stand united to affirm that an attack on any one group of us is an attack on all of us,” President Biden said in a video statement. The strategy “sends a clear and forceful message: In America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail, the venom and vile of antisemitism will not be the story of our time.”

The announcement came after months of discussions between the White House Domestic Policy Council, led by Director Susan Rice, and civil rights groups that have pressured the Biden administration to respond to record levels of reported anti-Jewish hate incidents in recent years.

The Anti-Defamation League reported 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the country in 2022, including assaults, vandalism and harassment. That represented a 36 percent increase from the year before and the most since that group began counting in 1979. Next week, the federal capital trial is set to begin for Robert D. Bowers, who is accused of fatally shooting 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in the nation’s history.

“I know the fear, I know the pain, I know the anger Jews are living with because of this epidemic of hate,” Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish and is married to Vice President Harris, said at the White House on Thursday.

Some leading Jewish advocacy groups said the White House strategy is welcomed, but they also cautioned that the federal government has limited influence and will need help from state and local organizations.

“Ultimately, the administration can only do so much,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, whose organization offered input as the White House developed the plan. “There are things we’re going to do to support this. We’re already doing a lot of work to educate people about antisemitism.”

White House officials touted the scheduled opening next year at the Holocaust Memorial Museum of the first U.S.-based Holocaust research center as part of a broader federal effort to increase education about the dangers of antisemitism. Federal agencies are committing to more training around diversity, equity and inclusion to root out workplace discrimination and violence.

The Homeland Security Department and Justice Department will conduct community workshops to counter hate-motivated violence, and the National Security Council will develop technical assistance for local jurisdictions to monitor and prevent attacks, officials said.

The Education Department on Thursday issued a “dear colleague” letter to remind educators of their civil rights obligations. Federal officials plan to visit schools and help amplify local efforts to prevent anti-Jewish hate.

