Gen. Charles Quinton Brown Jr., head of the Air Force, was picked Thursday by the Biden administration to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If confirmed, Brown will become the second Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs after Colin Powell. He would serve with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, making it the first time that African Americans would hold the Pentagon’s two top jobs.
Who is Charles ‘CQ’ Brown Jr., Biden’s nominee to be the top U.S. general?
Brown, the son and grandson of military veterans, has served for almost 40 years. He has racked up 3,000 flying hours, including 130 hours in combat, according to the Air Force. He was sworn in as the first Black service chief in 2020 after the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of him as the Air Force Chief of Staff.