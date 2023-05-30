Testimony to begin in Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial in Pittsburgh

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — Testimony is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of the man accused of killing 11 people and wounding two others at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Robert G. Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., is facing 63 hate-crime and gun-related charges in the mass killing during a morning prayer service on Oct. 27, 2018, which would make him eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted.

In charging documents, prosecutors said that Bowers targeted the synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a longtime Jewish enclave, out of a deep-seated hatred of Jews, and that he posted antisemitic and anti-immigrant screeds on a social media network popular with far-right extremists. Members of three congregations that shared the synagogue — Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash — were killed.

Bowers, who is accused of using an AR-15 assault rifle and three handguns, stated during the attack that his intent was to “kill Jews,” according to the federal charges. Authorities said he targeted the Tree of Life synagogue after learning that one of the congregations, Dor Hadash, was involved in a program to help resettle immigrants in the United States.

Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018, faces 63 charges including hate crimes and gun-related offenses. (Video: Joy Yi/The Washington Post, Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Bowers’s legal team, led by public defender Judy Clarke, filed motions stating that he suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy and offered to have Bowers plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, which prosecutors rejected.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville, who is presiding at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. U.S. Courthouse, allowed federal authorities to conduct their own psychiatric examination of Bowers last week, the results of which could be used by the government to rebut potential defense team arguments over capital punishment.

The opening statements from the prosecutors and Bowers’s defense team are expected after four weeks in which the attorneys questioned more than 200 potential jurists over their views on the death penalty, paring down the pool to a 12-member jury and six alternates.

The guilt phase of the trial is expected to last at least three weeks, court officials said. If Bowers is convicted, officials said, the trial will enter the punishment phase, during which the government will seek the death penalty, a process that could take up to six weeks.

If the jury does not unanimously vote in favor of capital punishment, Bowers would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison, officials said.

The Justice Department announced that it would pursue the death penalty in 2019, when William P. Barr was U.S. attorney general during the Trump administration. Prosecutors reviewed the case after Merrick Garland took over the department in the Biden administration and affirmed the decision.

The government’s position has divided Squirrel Hill’s Jewish community.

Two of the Tree of Life congregations — New Light and Dor Hadash — asked Garland to abandon seeking the death penalty over moral objections and concerns that a lengthy trial would reopen emotional wounds. Seven of the nine families who lost a relative in the shooting, however, told Garland that they support putting Bowers to death if he is found guilty.

The trial is taking place amid rising accounts of anti-Jewish hate. The Anti-Defamation League reported 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the country in 2022, including assaults, vandalism and harassment. That represented a 36 percent increase from the year before and the most since the group began counting in 1979.

White House officials last week released a national strategy aimed at countering antisemitism, including new initiatives aimed at improving public awareness in places such as schools and college campuses and offering more community training to encourage the reporting of hate crimes.

Bowers is accused of killing about half of the people who were at the synagogue for Shabbat services on the day of the attack.

Those slain were Richard Gottfried, Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger. Andrea Wedner, who is Mallinger’s daughter, and Dan Leger survived gunshot wounds.

The federal charges also accuse Bowers of wounding five police officers who responded to the attack.

