‘Fox Hunt’ trial starts, targeting China program to repatriate dissidents

NEW YORK — A retired New York police sergeant and two other men illegally participated in a Chinese government program to threaten and harass a New Jersey couple to try to force them to return to China, federal prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The proceeding in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn is expected to shed light on the Chinese government’s extrajudicial efforts to force Chinese nationals that Beijing officials view as criminals or threats to the country to return against their will.

Authorities said the case is the first in a campaign known as “Operation Fox Hunt” to go to trial in a U.S. courtroom. The initiative has involved threats against family members of its targets, spying and harassment, according to Justice Department officials.

In 2020, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office charged former police officer Michael McMahon, who allegedly participated in illegal conduct involving China’s government by investigating and tracking a pair of its targets in New Jersey while working as a private investigator. Two Chinese men living in New York — Yong Zhu and Congying Zhen — are also on trial and accused of participating in the effort.

Zhu allegedly found and hired McMahon on behalf of Beijing officials. Zhen is accused of staking out the victims’ home and leaving a note that said the husband should surrender to China to protect his family.

The defendants face charges related to acting as illegal foreign agents and interstate stalking. Each man faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Irisa Chen said in her opening statement Wednesday that McMahon was hired to conduct surveillance and background checks for the Chinese government. China was trying to find Xu Jin, who was accused of stealing money there, and his wife, Liu Fang.

Prosecutors did not say whether the Chinese allegations against Jin were thought to be fabricated. An attorney for Zhen said in his opening remarks that Jin was accused of stealing $30 million from the government.

As part of the plan to find the couple, Chinese officials sent Jin’s 83-year-old father from Wuhan to New Jersey for an unannounced visit to try to get the man to persuade his son to return. McMahon allegedly helped China figure out where Jin lived by following him home after he went to see his father.

Attorneys for all three defendants said their clients did not know their dealings related to the family were with officials from China.

McMahon’s attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, said his client thought he was assisting in a civil investigation for a construction company when he began tracking the couple. He thought he was hired to investigate what was believed to be an act of embezzlement against the company, Lustberg said.

“He had no idea that in performing normal functions of an investigation that he was working for China,” Lustberg said. The attorney also said that at no point did McMahon intimidate or attempt to scare the couple.

Lustberg said that McMahon notified police departments in two New Jersey towns where he was conducting surveillance that he was there doing so.

“He did what he always does without ever being informed that he was working for the Chinese government,” Lustberg said.

Zhen’s attorney, Paul Goldberger, said his client was hired by a man in California and had no indication the tasks he was assigned were for the Chinese government.

Kevin Tung, an attorney for Zhu, said his client was not a criminal, but a victim of the Chinese government’s efforts to intimidate people it considers to be fugitives. He was pulled into the situation with an offer of $600 for three days’ work.

Tung said Zhu thought he was helping to collect a private $400,000 debt.

“He was used by those people if those people are the Chinese government,” Tung said.

