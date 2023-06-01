Pentagon discloses it’s paying for Elon Musk’s Starlink internet in Ukraine

The Pentagon disclosed on Thursday that it has signed a contract to provide SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine, nearly eight months after Elon Musk, the company’s mercurial owner, threatened to terminate access unless the U.S. government paid for it.
“Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine’s overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “However, for operational security reasons and due to the critical nature of these systems — we do not have additional information regarding specific capabilities, contracts or partners to provide at this time.”
Though terms of the deal remain a mystery, it would appear to be a windfall for Musk, whose $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year has been a colossal bust thus far. Fidelity estimated in a report released earlier this week that the social media company may have lost two-thirds of its value.
Officials with SpaceX did not respond to an email requesting comment about the contract, which was first reported by Bloomberg. Musk did not respond to questions when contacted through Twitter.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Starlink has become a lifeline for its government, armed forces and other essential operations such as hospitals. Musk, one of the world’s richest people, provided thousands of Starlink terminals but as the conflict has endured, he has expressed concern about the technology being used for military purposes.
“We’re trying hard to do the right thing, where the ‘right thing’ is an extremely difficult moral question,” Musk wrote on Twitter in February. In October, Musk had suggested, also in a tweet, that SpaceX could not continue to cover the cost of Starlink in Ukraine. His musings sparked an uproar.
“SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households,” Musk wrote then, adding, “This is unreasonable.”
A day later, Musk struck a different tone.
“The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt free,” he tweeted. After someone responded to his tweet with the saying, “no good deed goes unpunished,” Musk responded: “Even so, we should still do good deeds.”
SpaceX had previously cast the provision of terminals as a humanitarian gesture, and has offered Starlink to other countries after disasters. But the United States Agency for International Development also has purchased some Starlink equipment and paid to send it to Ukraine, according to documents previously obtained by The Washington Post.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Tensions remained high after a rare series of drone attacks in Moscow damaged buildings on Tuesday. It is a rare attack deep inside Russian territory. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed without providing evidence that Ukraine was behind the drone strikes. Kyiv denied involvement.
The strikes came after Russia conducted another aerial attack on Kyiv, killing at least one person and wounding at least four people. The air raid was the 17th attack in May, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The fight: Russia took control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers died in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, in late May. But holding the city will be difficult. The Wagner Group, responsible for the fight and victory in Bakhmut, is allegedly leaving and being replaced by the Russian army.
The upcoming counteroffensive: After a rainy few months left the ground muddy, sticky and unsuitable for heavy vehicles in southern Ukraine, temperatures are rising — and with them, the expectations of a long-awaited counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.