Justice Department will not seek charges in Mike Pence document case

The Justice Department has closed its investigation into former vice president Mike Pence’s possession of potentially sensitive government documents after leaving office and will not pursue charges, according to two people familiar with the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Justice Department official sent a one-page letter to Pence’s lawyer Thursday informing him of the decision, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a federal investigation.

The Justice Department declined to comment. A spokesman for Pence, who is expected to enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week, said the former vice president was “pleased but not surprised.”

The investigation into Pence’s potential mishandling of government materials launched earlier this year. A Pence attorney said in January that after news broke that both President Biden and former President Trump were under investigation for alleged mishandling of government materials, the former vice president brought in outside counsel with experience handling classified materials to search records stored in his Indiana home “out of an abundance of caution."

The lawyer, Greg Jacob, said in a Jan. 18 letter to the National Archives that the outside counsel “identified a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information interspersed throughout the records.” Jacob said that Pence was “ready and willing to cooperate fully.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

