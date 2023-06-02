U.S. rebuffs cease-fire calls in strategy for Ukraine resilience

HELSINKI — Proposals to impose cease-fires or territorial concessions to halt the war in Ukraine would serve only to legitimize President Vladimir Putin’s aggression and encourage future assaults, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday as he laid out U.S. strategy for hardening Ukraine against long-term Russian threats.
The speech comes as the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attempts to recapture Russian-controlled territory in a new offensive and President Biden seeks to head off erosion of strong Western support for Kyiv’s existential fight.
Putin’s February 2022 invasion has upended decades of stability in Europe and inflicted staggering losses on Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides. It has also sent shock waves worldwide, worsening food insecurity and intensified a perilous great-power standoff.
As calls for a mediated peace grow from nations including China and Brazil, Blinken also laid out principles for what he called “a just and lasting peace,” including Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Russian reparations and accountability for war crimes.
He rebuffed calls for cease-fires or concessions of Ukrainian land in any “land for peace” formulas, prospects he said would represent a “Potemkin peace.”
“A cease-fire that simply freezes current lines in place — and enables Putin to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack — is not a just and lasting peace,” he said. “It would legitimize Russia’s land grab. It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim.”
Blinken said the United States would support negotiations “if and when Russia is ready to work for true peace.”
“Along with Ukraine and allies and partners, we would be prepared to have a broader discussion on European security that promotes stability and transparency and reduces the likelihood of future conflict,” he said.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Tensions remained high after a rare series of drone attacks in Moscow damaged buildings on Tuesday. It is a rare attack deep inside Russian territory. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed without providing evidence that Ukraine was behind the drone strikes. Kyiv denied involvement.
The strikes came after Russia conducted another aerial attack on Kyiv, killing at least one person and wounding at least four people. The air raid was the 17th attack in May, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The fight: Russia took control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers died in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, in late May. But holding the city will be difficult. The Wagner Group, responsible for the fight and victory in Bakhmut, is allegedly leaving and being replaced by the Russian army.
The upcoming counteroffensive: After a rainy few months left the ground muddy, sticky and unsuitable for heavy vehicles in southern Ukraine, temperatures are rising — and with them, the expectations of a long-awaited counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
