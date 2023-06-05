Trump lawyers meeting with Justice Dept. on classified documents case

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump came to the Justice Department Monday morning to meet with officials about a high-stakes criminal investigation into Trump’s possession of classified documents after leaving office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Among the lawyers at the meeting were John Rowley and James Trusty, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

In late May, Rowley and Trusty sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a meeting to discuss what they call the unfair treatment of their client by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probe.

It is not unusual for lawyers for high-profile defendants to seek an audience with senior Justice Department officials toward the end of a federal criminal investigation.

But it would be uncommon for such meetings to take place with the attorney general, the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Instead, they would usually be held with the chief of whichever Justice Department division is handling an investigation and potential prosecution, or sometimes the deputy attorney general.

And in Trump’s case, a meeting with the attorney general would be even more unusual and problematic because the investigation is being led by Smith, whose special counsel appointment gives him greater autonomy than other prosecutors in the Justice Department. Under department regulations, the attorney general may overrule the special counsel only if the special counsel has failed to follow Justice Department policies and practices.

This is a developing story.

