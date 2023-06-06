Justice Dept. suspends Houston probe on waste dumping in Black, Latino areas

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department said Tuesday it suspended an investigation into allegations that Houston leaders failed to adequately combat illegal dumping of waste in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods because of a mitigation plan the city announced this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said federal authorities will spend three years monitoring the One Clean Houston initiative that aims to increase fines for violators, bolster funding for bulk waste removal and improve reporting of illegal dumping violations.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the plan, enacted in March, has reduced the city government’s response time to reports of illegal dumping to 11 days from 49 days last year and helped remove 20,000 tons of debris, 24 percent more than in 2022. The city has doubled the number of law enforcement officers dedicated to monitoring illegal dumping, and 210 violators have been fined, more than four times as many as last year.

Clarke said that as part of an agreement with the city the Justice Department would not issue findings of its 10-month investigation, as it focuses on the city’s remediation plan.

Justice officials said Houston officials have committed to share enforcement and cleanup data with the federal government, improve communication with residents in the affected neighborhoods and launch a federal civil rights training program for city employees.

The One Clean Houston initiative was launched with an investment of $18 million and will receive more funding in coming years, city officials said.

“Many aspects of the One Clean Houston initiative are responsive to the concerns set forth in the Title 6 complaint we received,” Clarke said at a news conference in Houston with Turner and U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas. “There’s no doubt this initiative is an important step in addressing illegal dumping here in Houston.”

The Houston case was prompted by a 65-page complaint from Lone Star Legal Aid, which alleged that the city had denied services and failed to enforce municipal codes in some neighborhoods.

The federal probe focused primarily on the northeast section of the nation’s fourth-largest city, including the neighborhoods of Trinity and Houston Gardens. Residents in those communities have voiced long-standing concerns over the dumping of furniture, tires, medical waste, automated bank teller machines, dead animals and even human bodies, officials said.

Since his appointment last year, Attorney General Merrick Garland has sought to prioritize issues of environmental justice, announcing the creation last year of a Justice Department office to help coordinate the federal government’s legal strategy.

Representatives from Lone Star Legal Aid did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The Justice Department’s willingness to suspend the investigation represented a political victory for Turner, who had denounced the federal probe last year as meritless and a “slap in the face” to his administration.

Turner, who is Black, took office in 2016 on pledges to protect the city’s neglected, minority communities. He was adamant Tuesday that he should not face blame for the proliferation of illegal dumping. Turner is term-limited and unable to run for reelection this fall.

“One Clean Houston, which DOJ is acknowledging is an effective plan of action to move forward, is now simply being institutionalized,” Turner said. “Has there been discrimination in this city? Yes, but not by this administration.”

