‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor charged in Capitol riot

An actor and comedian known for his role on the cult HBO comedy “Mr. Show,” as well as roles on “Better Call Saul,” “Arrested Development” and “Bob’s Burgers,” has been arrested and charged with felony civil disorder for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Johnston “participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers” guarding that entrance, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
He also encouraged others to join the fray, according to the FBI, helping rioters wash chemical spray out of their eyes and passing a stolen police riot shield back to others in the mob.
Afterward, according to prosecutors, Johnston texted someone to say he was at the Capitol: “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”
Johnston’s attorney was not immediately listed on court records.
The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190— FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021
Pictures of Johnston were first released by the FBI on March 4, 2021, in a tweet asking for help identifying him and others suspected of assaulting police. According to the court record, an attorney for Johnston contacted the agency four days later and acknowledged he was the man in those photographs. Federal law enforcement is continuing to make arrests for involvement in the riot, with more than 1,000 people charged.
The Daily Beast reported in late 2021 that Johnston was fired from his role as the voice of Jimmy Pesto on “Bob’s Burgers” due to his involvement in the riot.
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The report: The Jan. 6 committee released its final report, marking the culmination of an 18-month investigation into the violent insurrection. Read The Post’s analysis about the committee’s new findings and conclusions.
The final hearing: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting where members referred four criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department. Here’s what the criminal referrals mean.
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.