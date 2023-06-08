Trump says he’s been charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump said on social media Thursday night that he’s been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the discovery that hundreds of classified documents were taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House — and more than 100 remained there even after officials issued a subpoena demanding their return.

Several Trump advisers confirmed the charges. Trump said he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Charges would cap a high-stakes investigationthat began in early 2022 and slowly built steam over the summer, until FBI agents conducted a court-ordered search of Trump’s home in early August. In the months since that raid, investigators have been gathering evidence to determine whether the former president deliberately set out to obstruct law-enforcement efforts to recover the top-secret material at his Florida home and private club.

Much of the investigation centered around the actions of Trump and his closest advisers following a May subpoena from the government for the return of all documents with classified markings. Witness and videotape evidence gathered by the FBI indicated that Trump may have sought to keep documents, despite having turned over some material to authorities in response to the subpoena.

Trump has long insisted he did nothing wrong, and accused investigators of pursuing him for political reasons.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to take charge of the Mar-a-Lago case, saying that Trump’s announced candidacy for the presidency in 2024 and President Biden’s likely reelection bid meant there should be another layer of independence for the investigations involving Trump.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

