Live updates Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents case

Former president Donald Trump said Thursday evening he has been criminally charged in connection with the discovery that hundreds of classified documents were taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House — and more than 100 remained there even after officials issued a subpoena demanding their return. The extraordinary decision by the U.S. Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith to charge a former president — who is again seeking the Republican presidential nomination — follows an investigation that stretched more than a year and included an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home and private club, in August.
Here’s what to know
- Trump has denied wrongdoing.
- The indictment is the second for Trump since March, when he was charged in New York City with falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.
- The former president is also under investigation for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Smith is conducting a federal probe of those matters, and the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., is leading a separate, state-level investigation.
- Even as he faces criminal charges in multiple cases, Trump — and any other U.S. citizen charged or convicted of a crime — is still eligible to run for president.
