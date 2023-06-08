Live updates Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents case

Former president Donald Trump said Thursday evening he has been criminally charged in connection with the discovery that hundreds of classified documents were taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House — and more than 100 remained there even after officials issued a subpoena demanding their return. The extraordinary decision by the U.S. Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith to charge a former president — who is again seeking the Republican presidential nomination — follows an investigation that stretched more than a year and included an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home and private club, in August.