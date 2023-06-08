What to know about the Trump classified documents investigation

The potential charges

The exact charges are not yet known. But there are several laws at issue.

One is the Presidential Records Act, a Watergate-era law that says the presidents’ records are the governments’ property after the presidency ends. Trump regularly flouted this law by ripping up official papers as president; one book even alleges he stuffed documents down the toilet at the White House.

It’s also illegal to mishandle classified information, which is supposed to be kept under lock and key in guarded government facilities. And it’s illegal to willfully steal or destroy any government document.

But the coverup may be the bigger crime here.

Investigators believe that after the government delivered its subpoena in May, Trump told his staff to move some boxes out of the storage area where they were kept, including the day before FBI agents came to retrieve them. Investigators are also looking at whether Trump showed classified documents to other people, and whether he destroyed any government documents with the intent of hindering the investigation into what was at Mar-a-Lago. All of this could constitute obstruction of justice.