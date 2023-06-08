What to know about the Trump classified documents investigation

After Trump announced he was running for president in November, Attorney General Merrick Garland decided to appoint a special counsel to continue the investigation. Garland said his aim was to insulate the investigation from any perception of politics, especially since Biden was widely expected to seek reelection (he has since launched his campaign).
Garland chose Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor who also headed the Justice Department’s public integrity section. As special counsel, Smith still briefs top Justice Department officials on his investigation. But Smith works far more independently than a Justice Department prosecutor would. And if Garland were to overrule a decision from Smith, he would have to issue a written report explaining his actions.
Smith is also investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and whether he is criminally culpable for aspects of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.