Read the full text of the Trump indictment in classified documents case

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Former president Donald Trump’s indictment was unsealed, detailing the charges and allegations of obstruction and conspiracy. On Thursday, Trump said he had been indicted in connection with the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. It’s the second time he has been indicted since March. Get live updates.

What happens next: Trump will appear in federal court in Miami for an arraignment on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Here’s a breakdown of what happens next in the case.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.