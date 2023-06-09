The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Read the full text of the Trump indictment in classified documents case

Updated June 9, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. EDT|Published June 9, 2023 at 1:53 p.m. EDT
Manchester, NH - April 27 : Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane, known as “Trump Force One,” after speaking at a campaign event, at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, NH. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The second indictment against President Donald Trump was released Friday, a day after the former president took to social media to announce the charges. He was charged with multiple counts and is set to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday, where U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will oversee the case. Although Trump is still eligible to run for president in 2024, Republicans are wary to come to his aid.

The released documents reveal the full charges including over the obstruction of justice and false statements, which are detailed fully in the indictment document below. If you’re unable to read the full text on mobile, the full pdf is available here.

Read the federal indictment of Donald Trump

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Former president Donald Trump’s indictment was unsealed, detailing the charges and allegations of obstruction and conspiracy. On Thursday, Trump said he had been indicted in connection with the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. It’s the second time he has been indicted since March. Get live updates.

What happens next: Trump will appear in federal court in Miami for an arraignment on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Here’s a breakdown of what happens next in the case.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

