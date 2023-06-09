Trump, indicted over classified document handling, must appear in federal court

Former president Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday in connection with a criminal investigation that found hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after he left the presidency. Trump, who is again seeking the Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted on seven charges, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, including willful retention of national defense secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Here’s what to know
- The decision by the U.S. Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith to charge Trump marks the first time a former U.S. president has been federally indicted.
- It’s also the second time Trump has been indicted. Trump was indicted in New York in March on allegations of falsifying business documents related to hush money payments. He has pleaded not guilty. He is also under investigation for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
- Legal experts say Trump could continue to run for office with a pending indictment and even if he is convicted.
- Many Republicans on Thursday were quick to claim the judiciary had been weaponized and cast Trump as a victim, but little is known about the evidence the prosecutors relied on.
