Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Miami federal courthouse at 3 p.m. on Tuesday after being charged in the classified documents case. It’s the second time he has been indicted since March. Get live updates.

The charges: Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges. Here’s a breakdown of all of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the Trump indictment.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.