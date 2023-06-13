Live updates Trump to appear in Miami federal court for indictment hearing

Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Miami federal courthouse at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, after being charged in connection with his alleged storage of highly sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate — and alleged lying and obstructing when federal officials tried to retrieve them. This is the first time a former president has been indicted on federal charges. Trump, who is running for president again, claims the prosecution by the Justice Department is politically motivated. Federal and local authorities have ramped up security preparations ahead of Trump’s federal court appearance and are expecting pro-Trump rallies outside the courthouse.
Here’s what to know
- Trump faces 37 charges related to his retention of and failure to return classified documents when the federal government demanded them. Read the full text of the indictment here.
- Federal criminal court proceedings are not televised. But members of the public — including journalists — are allowed to attend and report after the fact what happened inside the courtroom.
- Waltine “Walt” Nauta, Trump’s longtime valet, was listed as co-defendant in the indictment and is expected to appear in court Tuesday alongside his boss.
- Trump also has been indicted by a state-level grand jury in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments to an adult-film star from 2016. He also faces legal exposure related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the 2020 election in Georgia.
