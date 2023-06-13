Live updates Trump to appear in Miami federal court for indictment hearing

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Former president Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case has been unsealed, detailing the charges and allegations of obstruction and conspiracy. It’s the second time he has been indicted since March.

Court appearance: Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Here’s what happens next in the case.

The charges: Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges. Here’s a breakdown of all of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the Trump indictment.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.