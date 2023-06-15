The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Trump scheduled for January

June 15, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. EDT
Writer E. Jean Carroll in New York in May. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)
A federal judge in New York on Thursday scheduled E. Jean Carroll’s remaining defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump for trial in early 2024, writing in a brief order that unless the case has been “entirely disposed of” before then, the trial will begin Jan. 15.

Carroll, an author and advice columnist, won a $5 million verdict against Trump in a sexual assault and defamation lawsuit last month. That case focused on a decades-old assault Carroll says Trump carried out in a department store dressing room, and derogatory comments Trump made about Carroll after leaving the White House.

The former president denies wrongdoing.

Skip to end of carousel
Donald Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president, under investigation by the Justice Department, district attorneys in Manhattan and Fulton County, Ga., and a state attorney general. He denies wrongdoing. Here is a list of the key investigations and where they stand.
Manhattan district attorney’s investigation
District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) convened a grand jury to evaluate business-related matters involving Trump, including his alleged role in hush-money payments to the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. On March 30, the grand jury voted to indict Trump, making him the first ex-president to be charged with a crime. Here’s what happens next.
Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation
FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents during a search of Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal probe into possible mishandling of classified information. On June 8, Trump was indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges. The indictment has been unsealed — read the full text here.
Justice Department criminal probe of Jan. 6
The Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and whether Trump or his aides may have conspired to obstruct the formal certification in Congress of the 2020 election result or committed fraud to block the peaceful transfer of power. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee this and the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Georgia election results investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia. A Georgia judge released parts of a report on Feb. 15 produced by a special-purpose grand jury, and authorities who are privy to the report will decide whether to ask a new grand jury to vote on criminal charges.
Lawsuit over Trump business practices in New York
Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 against Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, accusing them of flagrantly manipulating the valuations of their properties to get better terms on loans and insurance policies and to get tax breaks. The litigation is pending.

1/6

End of carousel

Carroll had filed an earlier lawsuit over comments Trump made about her in 2019, when he was president and she had first publicly accused him of the long-ago assault. That suit has been delayed by appellate litigation having to do with whether Trump is shielded from liability because he was president at the time he made those comments.

Attorneys for Carroll amended the lawsuit, however, following new comments Trump made on a CNN special event May 10 — just after the jury’s $5 million verdict in the other complaint.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled Tuesday that he would accept the amended lawsuit. On Thursday, he set the trial date, saying that “Unless this case previously has been entirely disposed of, trial of this action shall commence on January 15, 2024 absent contrary order of the Court.”

Trump is scheduled to face a criminal trial in New York in March on charges of falsification of business records related to hush money payments during the 2016 campaign. He’s been indicted in Miami on federal charges that he broke the law dozens of times by keeping and hiding top-secret documents in his Florida home. And he is under investigation in both Fulton County, Ga., and Washington for efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and activities leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

