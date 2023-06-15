As Ukraine presses counteroffensive, U.S. allies pivot to long-term needs

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRUSSELS — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened on Thursday the first meeting of allied defense ministers supporting Ukraine since Ukrainian forces launched a muscular counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces that could see months of intense combat. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group here at NATO headquarters is expected to include a battlefield update from senior Ukrainian officials and discussions on several unresolved issues, including how allied countries will train Ukrainian aviators to fly F-16 fighter jets, sustain battle tanks provided to Kyiv and assist Ukraine in maintaining air defenses against ongoing Russian bombardment.

Austin, in opening remarks, pledged continuing support for Ukraine and praised allies who have stepped up to help. It is time, he suggested, to begin thinking more about Ukraine’s long-term military needs.

Advertisement

“Throughout the Kremlin’s vicious war of choice, the Ukrainian forces have shown outstanding bravery and skill,” Austin said. “And Ukraine’s fight is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Following another night of Russian strikes on cities across Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said Wednesday that “extremely fierce battles” are raging along Ukraine’s 600-mile front line, as Kyiv amps up the counteroffensive. Writing on Telegram, Maliar said that Ukrainian forces had made some “partial success,” advancing a few hundred meters in territory near Bakhmut in the east and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Russia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, said that Ukraine made “unsuccessful attempts” and had “significant losses in manpower and equipment.” The ministry also claimed to have thwarted dozens of attacks from Ukrainian battalions and reported a successful strike on a warehouse storing ammunition and equipment — but did not specify where.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Air Force on Wednesday reported that Russia had fired four cruise missiles at Odessa from the Black Sea overnight, three of which were shot down by air defenses. The attack killed at least three people. In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, early-morning strikes the same day killed three people and injured three others, according to regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. Dozens of houses were also destroyed or damaged, Kyrylenko said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed cautious optimism Wednesday at incremental progress made by Ukrainian forces, saying they are “making advances and liberating more land.” But Stoltenberg conceded that it was too early to know whether the Ukrainian effort would be a “turning point” in the conflict and warned of brutal battles ahead.

“Nobody expected there to be zero casualties,” he said. “There is fierce fighting going on.”

Advertisement

A Western official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief the press, predicted “grinding, costly warfare for many months to come.”

U.S. officials have been hesitant to address how the counteroffensive is going, saying that most questions about it should be addressed by Ukraine. But they are closely monitoring it, with a senior U.S. military official saying Wednesday that they are “obviously watching what is happening” and attempting to incorporate lessons learned on the battlefield into combat training for Ukrainian forces without overreacting “to something you see on Twitter today.”

“You don’t want to fall into the logical fallacy of saying that the first time something happens, it’s a trend,” the senior U.S. military official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address ongoing efforts.

Advertisement

Allied military training of Ukrainian forces has continued in several locations, including U.S. military bases in Germany. U.S. military officials said that more than 57,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, including more than 11,000 by the United States.

The current U.S. training effort includes instruction on M1 Abrams tanks, which the Biden administration pledged to Ukraine by this fall as part of a larger arrangement that also sent Leopard battle tanks from several European allies to Ukraine earlier this year. The Abrams training is expected to be complete around the end of the summer.

One question hanging over the meeting in Brussels is how the NATO alliance will respond to Ukraine’s request to join. Ukrainian officials have been pushing hard for a clear road map to membership. Some member states supported the idea of an accelerated pathway, but others made it clear that joining is off the table while the country remains at war.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the United States and other allies have steered the conversation away from a timeline for membership and toward military support to Ukraine beyond the current offensive, with an eye to creating security arrangements that could deter future Russian aggression.

Diplomats from several member states are discussing bilateral or multilateral agreements with Ukraine along the lines of the agreements that channel billions in U.S. military aid to Israel.

The idea of turning Ukraine into a “porcupine” that could deter or repel future Russian attacks has strong support from allies but falls short of Ukrainian demands. Nothing other than membership would bring Ukraine under NATO’s mutual defense pledge.

Gift this article Gift Article