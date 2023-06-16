7 key findings from the Justice Dept. report on the Minneapolis police

Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Justice Department on Friday released the findings of its civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. The investigation, which lasted more than two years, was launched in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd. In its 89-page report, the Justice Department assailed the Minneapolis police force, saying it regularly used unnecessary force, engaged in biased policing and failed to hold officers accountable.

Here are seven findings from the report:

1. Minneapolis police use excessive force

The federal investigation concluded that Minneapolis police officers use excessive, unconstitutional force, “often when no force is necessary.”

The report said investigators examined incident files for every Minneapolis police shooting between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2022, along with an in-custody death during that same period. Investigators also said they looked at hundreds of incidents of so-called “less lethal force” between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2021. This review included examining police reports, incident reports and hundreds of videos from body-worn cameras.

Minneapolis police would often use unnecessary force, including deadly force, to subdue people they encountered and “obtain immediate compliance with orders, often forgoing meaningful de-escalation tactics,” the report said. It said officers would sometimes use this force “within seconds of giving a lawful or even an unlawful order.”

2. Officers discriminate against Black, Native American people

The report said investigators “have reasonable cause” to conclude that Minneapolis police officers conduct racially discriminatory policing against Black and Native American people.

This is visible, investigators concluded, in how Minneapolis police officers conduct stops, patrol neighborhoods and use force. The report said that Minneapolis police officers carry out more searches during stops with Black and Native American people than White people in similar circumstances and use force more often on Black and Native American people during these stops.

3. After George Floyd’s killing, many officers stopped documenting the race of people they stopped

After Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020, public attention on law enforcement and racial justice issues skyrocketed nationwide.

Right around the same time, the report said, Minneapolis police “suddenly stopped reporting race and gender in a large number of stops,” even though they were required to do so.

The Minneapolis police force “has long been on notice about racial disparities and officers’ failure to document data on race during stops,” the report said. Just before Floyd was killed, the report said, “the percentage of daily stops with known race data recorded” was estimated to be about 71 percent. Afterward, the report said, it dropped to about 35 percent, and “this sudden decrease” in recorded racial data continued for the next two years.

4. When racial bias emerged, department did little to act

The investigation also found evidence that some Minneapolis police officers and supervisors “have made discriminatory statements and committed discriminatory acts,” but these often resulted in no real discipline.

The report ticked through a series of troubling accounts, notably citing a remark by a high-ranking officer — a lieutenant who oversaw the Minneapolis Police Department’s use-of-force training — that demonstrators during a May 2020 protest were likely White because “there’s not looting and fires.” It said other officers made racist comments to and about Black people in custody, or about Black people generally.

The federal investigation also found that such incidents were not hidden or whispered but fairly out in the open. “It would not be challenging for [the Minneapolis police] to identify expressions of bias like these,” the report said. “In fact, in the incidents we heard about, officers made little effort to hide them.”

In some cases, the report said, officers appeared “unconcerned about being held accountable for even egregious discriminatory misconduct.”

This belief is backed up by the way the department treats some of these episodes, the report said. When the department did “hold officers accountable for biased conduct, it was often only after public outrage,” the report said. But even then, the report added, the department’s response to officers and the public still failed to make clear that such behavior would not be tolerated.

5. Minneapolis police shoot at people unnecessarily

The federal report said investigators examined 19 police shootings between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2022, and found that a high share of them were unconstitutional.

“Although this number is relatively small, a significant portion of them were unconstitutional uses of deadly force,” the report said. “At times, officers shot at people without first determining whether there was an immediate threat of harm to the officers or others.”

The report described officers firing shots “without regard to people in their line of fire,” including a case involving officers who were responding to a call about gunfire in an area. Responding officers sent a car full of people out of the area by telling them to reverse down a one-way street, the report said.

An off-duty officer who was also responding to the scene was on the same street, and this car full of people backed into his police car. The off-duty officer got out of his vehicle and, “within three seconds,” fired his gun at the car, hitting it near the left rear window, the report said.

6. Officers use neck restraints unreasonably, including after they were banned

The report said investigators reviewed dozens of cases in which Minneapolis police used neck restraints, concluding that “most of these restraints were unreasonable.”

Police officers “misused this deadly tactic in a variety of ways,” the report said. Neck restraints were used on people “accused of low-level offenses, [who] were passively resisting arrest, or had merely angered the officer,” it said. Even more worrisome, the report said, is that officers used this force “on people who were not a threat to the officer or anyone else.”

In one example, police were depicted in the report as “sneaking up behind an unarmed Latino man and choking him until he blacked out.” In another case, police are described as responding to a 2017 call from a woman saying her teenage children had assaulted her, the report said. When they found a Black 14-year-old lying on a bedroom floor playing on a phone, they moved to arrest him and he pulled away, the report said.

Then one officer hit the teen in the head with a flashlight repeatedly, pinned the 14-year-old to the wall by his throat and knelt on his back or neck, the report said. The mother pleaded with the officer to take his knee off the teenager, but he kept it there for more than 15 minutes, the report said. The report identified this officer as Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted of murdering George Floyd.

In June 2020, not long after Chauvin was filmed kneeling on a gasping Floyd, the Minneapolis police force revised its policies and banned all neck restraints and chokeholds. Officers viewed the change as an unnecessary reaction, the report said, and they continued to use neck restraints.

7. Poor accountability and oversight

The report described the Minneapolis police force’s own accountability system as “fundamentally flawed.” The investigation’s conclusions on this front are damning, depicting a department repeatedly unwilling or unable to police its own. It said these failures contribute to the unconstitutional policing described in the report.

When allegations of wrongdoing are made, “significant allegations in complaints are mischaracterized or ignored,” the report said, “Officers who commit serious misconduct are diverted to coaching or retraining, and sometimes, the coaching or retraining never happens.”

Discipline is a rarity, the report added, and complaints may sit unexamined for years. Even when the department does investigate complaints, the report said, these inquiries are beset by delays and sidestep “key investigative steps.”

Investigators also sometimes fail to do even the most rudimentary work. In one case, when an officer was accused of using excessive force at a barbecue in front of multiple witnesses, the investigator did not interview any of the eight officers at the scene, the report said.

