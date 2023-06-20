Eastman disbarment proceedings over 2020 election begin in California

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conservative attorney John Eastman is set to appear before the State Bar of California on Tuesday in a disbarment hearing focused on his role in developing a legal strategy to help President Donald Trump stay in power after his 2020 election loss. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eastman is facing 11 charges stemming from allegations that he was the architect of the legal road map Trump followed in an effort to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election by obstructing the electoral vote count in certain states.

Eastman is also accused of making false and misleading statements regarding alleged election fraud, the State Bar alleges, referencing claims he made at a rally at the Ellipse outside the White House that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. If Eastman is found culpable for the allegations, he could lose his license to practice law in the California.

The hearing will last at least through next week, featuring testimony from Eastman and witnesses such as Greg Jacob, the attorney for Vice President Mike Pence who pushed back against Eastman’s campaign to pressure Pence to use the vice president’s ceremonial role of counting electoral college votes to halt Trump’s defeat.

A bipartisan group of legal heavyweights and former government officials first filed a complaint against Eastman, written on behalf of the States United Democracy Center, with the State Bar of California in October 2021. In January of this year, after an investigation that lasted nearly a year, the State Bar of California’s chief trial counsel, George Cardona, announced the disciplinary charges against Eastman seeking his disbarment. The California Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether Eastman is culpable of the alleged misconduct warranting discipline, such as suspension or disbarment.

The congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection recommended to the Justice Department that Eastman be investigated and prosecuted on federal criminal charges for obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Eastman has previously dismissed the referral from the committee to the Justice Department as toothless.

Randall Miller, an attorney for Eastman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

