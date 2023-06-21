Suspect in Discord leak pleads not guilty to new charges

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

WORCESTER, Mass. — Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guard member charged with leaking government secrets to online friends, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a six-count indictment filed against him last week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The indictment charges Teixeira with illegal retention and transmission of national defense information, crimes which could send him to prison for years if he is convicted.

In court, U.S. magistrate judge David Hennessy listed the charges. Teixeira, wearing orange prison overalls, replied to each one, “not guilty.” Hennessy scheduled the next hearing for Aug. 9.

A 21-year-old from North Dighton, Mass., Teixeira has been in jail since his April arrest after FBI agents traced to him photos posted online of classified documents. Authorities say he worked as an IT professional at a military base in Cape Cod, Mass., and abused his top secret clearance by illegally sharing U.S. intelligence assessments and other sensitive information on Discord, a social media platform popular with video game players.

Dozens of highly classified documents have been leaked online, revealing sensitive information intended for senior military and intelligence leaders. In an exclusive investigation, The Washington Post also reviewed scores of additional secret documents, most of which have not been made public.

Teixeira is accused of violating the same section of the Espionage Act that former president Donald Trump also is charged with violating, among other crimes, for allegedly stashing classified documents at his post-presidency home in Florida. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case.

When he was arrested, Teixeira faced two charges, and he had previously pleaded not guilty to those.

The indictment alleges Teixeira shared classified information about the war in Ukraine, including shipments of military equipment and troop movements, material prosecutors say was based on “sensitive U.S. intelligence, gathered through classified sources and methods.”

The descriptions of documents Teixeira allegedly shared are consistent with those obtained by The Post that friends of Teixeira said he posted on Discord, with what he believed was a trusted circle of associates who would not share the information more broadly. Those friends said in recent interviews that Teixeira was motivated by a desire to keep them informed about the war in Ukraine and to reveal to them information not generally available to the public.

A friend who said he received the documents from Teixeira on Discord said the airman understood that the information was classified and that he was not supposed to share it with people who lacked a security clearance.

“He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren’t accidental leaks of any kind,” the friend said. He added that Teixeira never intended for the information to be widely known and was not trying to expose potential wrongdoing by the government. Rather, he seemed motivated by a desire to demonstrate his superior knowledge of current events, based on his access to classified information.

