Pittsburgh synagogue shooter has mental disabilities, defense says

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — Attorneys for the man convicted of fatally shooting 11 people and wounding seven at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 said in federal court Monday that their client has brain impairments, including schizophrenia and epilepsy, that make him ineligible for the death penalty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The defense team for Robert G. Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., told jurors that he has a history of suicide attempts and was institutionalized as the result of mental conditions that cause him to struggle to make rational decisions. Bowers was convicted June 16 on all 63 charges related to the mass killing on Oct. 27, 2018, which authorities said was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

In the sentencing phase of the trial, which began Monday, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. They emphasized in opening statements that Bowers planned the attack and aimed to harm as many worshipers as possible because of a long-standing hatred of Jews, arguing that his actions before, during and after the shooting demonstrate that he meets all statutory requirements to be subject to the death penalty.

Advertisement

But defense attorney Michael Burt said his team would present evidence from psychiatric tests conducted by neurologists and mental health experts showing Bowers has structural brain deficiencies that “caused him to form a delusional belief system” and led directly to the shooting.

Bowers’s attorneys have previously said he did not act out of a hatred of Jews but rather because of an irrational fear that one of the congregations at the synagogue was helping resettle immigrants, whom he considered a threat to Americans.

“The bottom line here is that you will hear from various experts who tell you that the structure and the function of Mr. Bowers’s brain is impaired in many respects,” Burt told the jury. Those impairments, he added, mean Bowers did not act with a sufficient level of intent under federal law to be subject to the death penalty.

Advertisement

If the jury does not find unanimously that Bowers should be sentenced to die, he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole under federal law.

Acting U.S. attorney Troy Rivetti said the government would rebut arguments of mental illness from the defense. Ahead of the trial, U.S. District Judge Robert Colville permitted the prosecution to conduct its own analysis of Bowers’s mental health condition.

“Rest assured we are prepared to respond to that defense, and we will rebut it,” Rivetti told the jurors.

The arguments — coming during the first day of a portion of the trial that could last up to six weeks — offered the first extended preview of the defense team’s strategy. During the first phase of the trial, which resulted in Bowers’s conviction, the man’s attorneys have acknowledged that he carried out the shooting and presented no witnesses or evidence.

Advertisement

If the 12-member jury finds unanimously that Bowers meets the federal statutory requirements to be subject to the death penalty, the prosecutors and defense team will present evidence related to sentencing, in which jurors will be asked to weigh aggravating and mitigating factors in deciding whether Bowers should be put to death.

On Monday, prosecutors told jurors that testimony during the guilt phase of the trial established that Bowers had met most of the statutory requirements, including that there were multiple victims and that he had exposed others to potential grave risk, namely the nine congregants who escaped the shooting. Relatives of some of the victims testified that they were in their 70s, 80s and 90s and that two victims, brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, had mental disabilities — a bid to demonstrate that those victims were particularly vulnerable, another statutory aggravating factor.

The government rested its case in the early afternoon, and the judge ended proceedings for the day, saying the trial will resume Tuesday morning with defense witnesses. Legal observers said the eligibility phase could conclude next week.

Advertisement

Bowers’s prosecution represents just the second time the Justice Department has tried a capital case under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who in 2021 issued a federal moratorium on carrying out executions. That order does not prevent federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Federal public defender Judy Clarke, who is leading the legal team for Bowers, has successfully kept some high-profile killers off death row, including “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, who killed three with homemade bombs, and Jared Lee Loughner, who killed six and wounded 11 in a shooting in Tucson in 2011.

Defense attorneys said the evidence they will present includes an MRI of Bowers’s brain.

The goal is to show how his “distorted thinking came about,” Burt said. “How did a man who had no criminal history suddenly decide to pick up multiple weapons and shoot 11 innocent victims?”

Advertisement

In February, federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty for Patrick Crusius after he pleaded guilty to killing 23 people and injuring 22 in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso in 2018. Federal authorities said defense attorneys presented credible evidence that Crusius had mental illness, including schizoaffective disorder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In Bowers’s case, prosecutors said Monday that he exhibited no signs of confusion during the attack, noting that he was able to “assess the situation” clearly after he ran out of ammunition and surrendered to law enforcement.

When an officer asked why he carried out the attack, Bowers was “not confused by that question,” Rivetti told jurors. “He didn’t say, ‘What do you mean? What’s going on?’ He replied, ‘All these Jews need to die.’ … His intent was crystal-clear in his actions and crystal-clear in his words.”

Gift this article Gift Article